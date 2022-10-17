Schuyler shut out by Scotus, Patriots enter playoffs with win

Schuyler returned home for its final home game of the regular season and its first game since defeating Arlington 10-0 in Week 7.

The Warriors hosted Scotus Central Catholic and the Shamrocks used a big second quarter to pull away for a 56-0 win on Friday.

Scotus outgained them 316-99 in the victory. The Shamrocks rushed for 241 yards as they averaged 7.3 yards per carry.

Henry Ramaekers rushed for 56 yards and four touchdowns for Scotus. Jack Faust reached the end zone once on eight carries and 66 yards.

Schuyler was led by Luis Genchi. The junior completed 6 of 16 passes for 51 yards. Cezar Lininger caught three passes for 37 yards. Brayan Romero also hauled in three balls for 22 yards.

The Warriors averaged just 1 yard per carry, finishing the game with 22 yards on 22 attempts. No Warrior rushed for more than 9 yards.

Scotus took the lead in the first quarter on a 3-yard touchdown run by Ramaekers with 7:16 remaining.

In the second quarter, the Shamrocks reached the end zone four times on two touchdown runs by Ramaekers, an 8-yard touchdown catch by Frank Fehringer and a 5-yard touchdown run by Faust.

Scotus extended its lead to 49-0 in the third quarter on touchdowns from Ramaekers, a 5-yard run, and Spencer Shotkoski, a 21-yard reception. A 32-yard pick six in the fourth quarter ended the scoring.

"We were disappointed that we didn't seem to have the same energy and effort that we brought last week. We had some bright spots where we executed well on several plays in both the running and passing game, but they were not strung together enough, making us inconsistent on the offensive side of the ball," Schuyler head coach Troy Schlueter said. "Defensively, we started the game well, but faded fast as we seemed to be gassed early and after that our technique and assignments went downhill."

Schuyler dropped to 1-7 and 1-3 in district play. It'll travel to face No. 9 Wahoo in the final game of the year Friday.

No. 4 Clarkson/Leigh 64, Madison 12: After a heartbreaking loss to Cross County in Week 7, the Patriots bounced back in a big way blowing out the Dragons to close out the regular season. Clarkson/Leigh scored 38 points in the first quarter and 20 in the second quarter.

Kyle Kasik posted his sixth 100-yard rushing game of the season with 153 yards on eight carries and two touchdowns. The senior was one of seven different Patriots to find the end zone.

On the ground, Dylan Higby scored touchdowns on his only two carries of the night. Ryan Brichacek, Jase Indra, Drew Beeson and Isaac Baumert each scored rushing touchdowns. Brichacek connected with senior Mason Whitmore for a 6-yard touchdown reception.

The Patriots limited Madison to 224 total yards of offense as junior Andrew Rivera led the unit with seven tackles. Kyle Holmberg produced the second-most tackles with six.

Jordan Noonan forced three fumbles and recovered one. Dalton Zulkoski and Sam Pocasangre recovered the other two fumbles. Indra intercepted a pass.

"We really flew to the ball and were able to disrupt some of their pitches," Clarkson/Leigh head coach Jim Clarkson said. "We did a good job of attacking the ball when available."

Clarkson/Leigh finished the regular season 7-1 and will host Wisner-Pilger on Thursday in the first round of the Class D-1 playoffs. Wisner-Pilger went 5-3 this season. Last year, the Patriots defeated the Gators 60-34 in Week 7.

"We have been on an upward trajectory," Clarkson said. "We have been pleased with the progress of our new faces and our veterans have been outstanding leaders."

No. 1 Howells-Dodge 1, Walthill 0 (Forfeit): The Jaguars won by forfeit as Walthill forfeited its second game in a row.

Howells-Dodge completed a perfect regular season and it'll be the No. 1 overall seed in Class D-2. The Jaguars will host Creighton in the first round on Thursday.