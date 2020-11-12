Schuyler Softball 2020: Warriors gain experience in start and stop season

With a young softball team there are sure to be a fair amount of growing pains as was the case with the Schuyler Central girls softball squad in 2020. The experience gained by the sophomores and juniors will hopefully be the catalyst for a stronger team in 2021.
An ability to play start to finish would also be a major help. Schuyler was forced to cancel eight games and miss three weeks of action due to the virus.
Head Coach Jordan Haas knew going into the 2020 season that lack of depth and a young lineup would be challenge for his team. With only Britney Navarez and Maria Mendez being lost to graduation there will be many key performers returning in 2021 to bolster the Schuyler attack.
“We are looking forward to next season as we only lose two players,” Haas said. “Losing the seniors is going to hurt, but we have a lot of young girls who got a lot of playing time this year at the varsity level.”
Junior Lissi Martinez sported the best batting average for the Warriors at .423. Freshman Kaley Castillo finished third on the team with a .250 average.
“Britney Navarez (.275) and Maria Mendez (.241) were second and fourth on the team respectively,” Haas said, “But both were awesome leaders as seniors both on and off the field.”
As a team the Warriors batted for a .199 average with five doubles, two triples, and no homeruns. They had 51 hits in 22 games and scored 26 runs.
Navarez led the team on the base paths with three stolen bases while Jamie Romero, Lissi Martinez and Chloe Aragon had two steals each.
Defensively, the Warriors continued to make too many fielding errors, leading to a boatload of unearned runs.
“As a team we fielded about 76%,” Haas said. “That was down a little bit from last year, but we had a lot of girls playing different positions and new girls working in at new spots. We will hope to improve on that next season.”
Sophomore Lucy Mendez carried the majority of the load on the pitching mound for Schuyler Central. She appeared in 21 games for the Warriors, walking 78 batters and striking out 21. She allowed 172 earned runs for a 24.41 earned run average on the season. Junior Jenna Jedlicka made six appearances and struck out one batter while allowing 19 walks. She allowed 18 earned runs for an 18.91 earned run average.
With the majority of the team returning in 2021 the Warriors will attempt to break into the victory column several times on their way to a winning season.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
