Schuyler Softball 2020: Warriors gain experience in start and stop season

With a young softball team there are sure to be a fair amount of growing pains as was the case with the Schuyler Central girls softball squad in 2020. The experience gained by the sophomores and juniors will hopefully be the catalyst for a stronger team in 2021.

An ability to play start to finish would also be a major help. Schuyler was forced to cancel eight games and miss three weeks of action due to the virus.

Head Coach Jordan Haas knew going into the 2020 season that lack of depth and a young lineup would be challenge for his team. With only Britney Navarez and Maria Mendez being lost to graduation there will be many key performers returning in 2021 to bolster the Schuyler attack.

“We are looking forward to next season as we only lose two players,” Haas said. “Losing the seniors is going to hurt, but we have a lot of young girls who got a lot of playing time this year at the varsity level.”

Junior Lissi Martinez sported the best batting average for the Warriors at .423. Freshman Kaley Castillo finished third on the team with a .250 average.