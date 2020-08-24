Schuyler softball drops three in North Bend

The start of the 2020 softball season has been a tough one for the Schuyler Central High School Warriors.
This past Saturday, the Warriors were on the road for the North Bend Invitational. Schuyler Central competed in three games, losing to Malcolm in Game 1 12-0, Yutan-Mead in ame 2 17-1 and to West Point-Beemer in the tournament finale 14-3. All three contests were ended by the mercy rule.
With the pitching and catching tandem of Jaiden Inselman and Jaiden Sock graduating from last year’s squad, the start of this season was bound to be somewhat of a struggle with several inexperienced players dotting the lineup. That was evident over the weekend.
Despite the lopsided losses, Schuyler Central head coach Jordan Haas felt his team fared well against a powerful Malcolm team in the opener. Malcom went on to be crowned the tournament champion.
“The Malcolm team we started off against was really a solid team. They did beat us 12-0 and they ended up winning the whole thing,” Haas said. “We just made a lot of mistakes defensively that you can’t make against a really good team like that.”
The only base runner for the Warriors against Malcolm was Hasley Salgado. She was hit by a pitch in the third inning. Lucy Mendez was the starting pitcher for SCHS. She tossed 2 and 1/3 innings allowing nine hits, one walk and 12 runs in suffering the defeat. Schuyler did not help Mendez defensively with five errors leading to seven unearned runs.
Yutan put on a strong offensive showing in Game 2 led by Emily Hebenstait, who had three hits including a triple that resulted in a team leading six RBIs. Maycee Hays also had three hits with a double, two triples and five RBIs.
Yutan piled up 11 hits in four innings, and pitcher Savanna Hassler threw 52 pitches in four innings - 38 for strikes.
“She was throwing strikes the whole game,” Haas said. “We had to really keep swinging the bats, and that kept their defense focused and in the game.”
The game got off to a good start for the Warriors as Britney Navarez led off with a double to left field. Jenna Jedlicka then belted a one out double that drove in Navarez for the only Schuyler run.
Mendez took the loss on the mound for SCHS in Game 2. She allowed 11 hits and 12 earned runs in four innings of work. The defense played a much stronger game behind Mendez, allowing only three errors in the contest.
In Game 3 against West Point-Beemer, the Cadets erupted for nine runs in the first inning and never looked back. Schuyler managed one run in the second inning and two more in the third. But WP-B ended the affair after 3 and 1/2 innings, holding a 14-3 lead when the mercy rule took effect.
It was a game that Coach Hass felt was much closer than the final scored indicated, but mental errors and missed scoring opportunities were his team’s undoing once again.
“It definitely felt like it should have been closer than that,” noted Haas. “Lucy Mendez only gave up five earned runs, but we coughed up five errors that opened the door to their early runs.”
One of the bright spots for the Warriors was Kaley Castillo going 2 for 2 at the plate with a pair of singles. Maria Mendez was credited with the only Warrior RBI while Elizabeth Harding, Cloe Aragon and Jenna Jedlicka each scored a run.
Mendez was the starting pitcher for Schuyler Central. She gave up 10 hits and walked four in three innings of work.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!