Schuyler softball drops three in North Bend

Yutan put on a strong offensive showing in Game 2 led by Emily Hebenstait, who had three hits including a triple that resulted in a team leading six RBIs. Maycee Hays also had three hits with a double, two triples and five RBIs.

Yutan piled up 11 hits in four innings, and pitcher Savanna Hassler threw 52 pitches in four innings - 38 for strikes.

“She was throwing strikes the whole game,” Haas said. “We had to really keep swinging the bats, and that kept their defense focused and in the game.”

The game got off to a good start for the Warriors as Britney Navarez led off with a double to left field. Jenna Jedlicka then belted a one out double that drove in Navarez for the only Schuyler run.

Mendez took the loss on the mound for SCHS in Game 2. She allowed 11 hits and 12 earned runs in four innings of work. The defense played a much stronger game behind Mendez, allowing only three errors in the contest.

In Game 3 against West Point-Beemer, the Cadets erupted for nine runs in the first inning and never looked back. Schuyler managed one run in the second inning and two more in the third. But WP-B ended the affair after 3 and 1/2 innings, holding a 14-3 lead when the mercy rule took effect.