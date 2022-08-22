Schuyler softball's offense warming up after five games

NORTH BEND - Schuyler softball head coach Shala Ostberg's goal is to just see steady improvement. The Warriors, after not scoring through their first four games, saw a steady increase in hits in each game so far.

The best offensive showing came in Saturday's North Bend Invite fifth-place game against Bayard. The Warriors scored its first runs of the season, plating five in the first inning.

Bayard went on to score 12 unanswered runs for the program's first-ever softball win. Schuyler dropped to 0-5 following triangular losses Thursday to Twin River and Blue River. Earlier Saturday, the Warriors lost 14-0 to Fort Calhoun and 12-0 to Blue River.

"There was small wins that we noticed. I feel like the girls did a good job carrying that into game two," Ostberg said. "We just saw Blue River on Thursday, however, that game went completely different than the game we played (today). I think they're starting to realize what they're capable of as a team unit."

Freshman Reese Inselman led the Warriors against Bayard. Inselman hit 2 for 2 with a double, one RBI and one run scored. Gina Alba and Jani Yepez also drove in one run each. Rosie Soto, Alba and Carly Wemhoff combined for the other three hits against the Tigers.

After allowing three runs in the top of the first, Schuyler scored five in the home half to take its first lead on the season. The inning started with walks from Lauren Wemhoff and Lucy Mendez and a single from Soto.

On a throwing error, the Warriors cut the deficit to 3-2 with Lauren and Soto scoring. Inselman tied the game with double to left field, scoring Mendez. After a hit by pitch, Alba delivered the go-ahead RBI single. A bases loaded walk by Yepez made it 5-3.

Bayard responded with seven runs in the second and five in the third to seal the victory. For Schuyler, it was the second-straight game with five hits after totaling just one hit in the first three games of the season.

"I'm tremendously proud of the girls, offensively and defensively. Offensively, we're swinging at strikes," Ostberg said. "We are staying away from balls. We're making contact. True game experience is the best for us, so the girls are learning, but they're taking their experiences and it's helping make them better."

In the second game Saturday, Schuyler hit five singles against Blue River. Lauren, Mendez, Inselman, Carly and Elizabeth Harding recorded one hit each. Schuyler had two runners on base in the second and third innings, but couldn't capitalize on the opportunities.

Blue River scored three runs in the first against Inselman, who earned the start. The freshman threw a scoreless second inning, inducing a double play on a line out to the third baseman Mendez. She caught the line drive and tagged the runner out at third.

The Panthers scored nine runs in the third for their second win head-to-head in three days.

In Saturday's opener against Fort Calhoun, Schuyler lost 14-0 as it was no-hit. The Warriors struck out in six of their nine plate appearances. Defensively, they committed six errors.

On Thursday, Schuyler was no-hit by Twin River as it allowed 13 runs in the first inning in a 14-0 defeat. Blue River defeated the Warriors 20-0 in the second game of the triangular with Alba recording the lone hit, a single in the second inning. The Panthers scored 13 in the first, six in the second and one in the third.

Through five games, Mendez has pitched nine innings while Inselman has thrown 3 and 1/3 innings. Of the 75 runs Schuyler has allowed, only 31 runs have been earned.

"Lucy Mendez, our senior, is doing an amazing job leading the team. I feel like it's easy to be discouraged when our opponents are hitting off of her, however, that means she's throwing strikes, so I'm proud of her for that," Ostberg said. "Reese Inselman is just a freshman. She steps up when she needs to and does what she needs to do as well."

Ostberg said she admires the players' flexibility as they've been asked to play positions that they might not be comfortable playing in. She said that experience will pay off as it heads deeper into the season.

"We have faced some really tough opponents, so I'm very excited to maybe face opponents who are more our speed," Ostberg said. "It'll create a better competition for us. That's what I'm more of what I'm excited for the future."