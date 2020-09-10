Schuyler Super Senior - Johnny Gonzalez

Local Schuyler residents may have noticed a group of dancers wearing large orange hats and a dancer in a tiger costume in the middle. That dance group is called Los Tlacololeros, and Schuyler senior Johnny Gonzalez has been a member since he was in middle school when the group was looking for someone to play the role of the tiger.
Dancing helped Gonzalez get in shape for the sports he plays such as football, wrestling and soccer. The senior Warrior started playing football in seventh grade and admitted he was "a little chubby," In eighth grade, Gonzalez decided to get in shape, and dancing helped as a way to burn calories.
"It kind of helps burn a lot of calories because you're in some heavy clothing and you have to wear bandannas and you sweat a lot. It got me in shape."
Improving his health has led to success in athletics. Gonzalez is a letter winner in football, wrestling and soccer and looks to add to his success his senior season.
When Gonzalez isn't playing sports, he enjoys many activities that a typical high school senior would - hanging out with friends, working out and running with his German Shepherd Zeus.
Being a senior recently hit Gonzalez when he found out that last Friday's game against Douglas County West was Senior Night for the Warriors. Many schools are holding their senior nights earlier than usual with the uncertainty surrounding athletics currently.
"I kind of got a little emotional," Gonzalez said. "It's going to be Senior Night, and hopefully it's not our last game. Hopefully, we get to play our other games this season. If it is, I'm good."
Sports have been a big part of Gonzalez's high school years and have been an opportunity to form some of his tightest friendships.
"They've been the best four years of my life," he said. "Playing with my friends, it was just fun every day going to practice, working hard and having fun."
- Peter Huguenin
