Schuyler senior Aylin Portillo didn’t start playing volleyball until she was in seventh grade thanks to the urging of a friend.

“I didn’t like at it first because of the conditioning part, but once I actually played the sport I really fell in love with it,” Portillo said.

Despite a late start to the sport, Portillo has grown into an All-Central Conference performer and she’s looking to take the next step heading into her final high school season.

“I’m very excited,” Portillo said. “It’s the last season, so kind of just giving it my all this year encouraging other people to come out, play, practice with us and have fun.”

Portillo has grown every during her high school career. As a freshman, she recorded 23 kills in 33 sets played before emerging as a starter as a sophomore.

She broke through with 131 kills and 143 digs. Last year, she increased her kills total to 158 to go with 141 digs.

“I definitely do practice. I do club over the offseason, so me trying to get better for my team,” Portillo said. “I feel like that shows everybody else how much I’ve been trying to be a leader and just all that.”

Along with a steady rise individually, the team has grown. Schuyler won just four games in her freshman season. The Warriors increased their win total to seven in 2021 as they fell short in four sets to Blair in the subdistrict final.

Last year, Schuyler won seven games again but it saw its season end in the subdistrict semifinals with a five-set defeat to South Sioux City.

“When I made the volleyball team my freshman year, it was kind of rocky. There was a lot of drama on the team, but it wasn’t terrible,” Portillo said. “As (Schuyler head coach Drey) Keairnes got here my sophomore year, I feel like everything went uphill from there. There was still a little bit of drama, but we got past it. This year I feel like there’s no drama on the team. Everybody gets well with each other.

“Last year was very fun as well. Miss the seniors, but it’s my turn I guess. I’m very excited for this year.”

The Warriors will lean heavily on Portillo after the graduation of All-Conference Second Team outside hitter Natalie Yrkoski and All-Conference Honorable Mention outside hitter Piper Lefdal. They finished first and third in kills last season with 218 and 77, respectively.

As a senior leader, she hopes the team can break through subdistricts and reach a district final.

“It would mean a lot. It would mean that we very much pushed over our obstacles and we got passed it. Last year, we were right there. It was like a five-point difference,” Portillo said. “This year if we do start strong, I feel like we can get past it. We have mind challenges with ourselves, but I feel if we do push ourselves and we get better in our heads over the year, we can do it.”

Volleyball has become more than just a hobby for Portillo. It’s become a huge part of her life.

“When I started in seventh grade, it was just a season thing and then I came back eighth grade and that’s when it kind of started falling in place,” Portillo said. “It started just being in my heart. After my freshman year when I started club, that’s when I knew I was going to want to play volleyball for the rest of my life.”