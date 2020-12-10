SCHUYLER SUPER SENIOR EASTON HALL

Schuyler senior Easton Hall doesn't have too many battle scars to show off, and that's somewhat of a miracle.
As a youngster in the basement, he and his brothers were constantly either showing off or going head-to-head on a play hoop. For safety purposes, there was a mattress on the floor. But predictably, not every injury could be avoided. Hall split his head open once while a brother rolled an ankle. But somehow that was it. No broken bones, no lost teeth no long term damage.
Perhaps it was Hall's quick ascendency upwards. By the time he was in the third grade, he was beginning to tower over everyone. That came in handy in the basement and in more organized competitive settings.
"Playing against guys I go to school with, it was always funny because my team would usually win," he remembered. "It was usually me down in the low post, they’d get it to me and I’d score. It was fun because every time they’d go for rebounds I grab it and just hold it above them."
Hall advanced just as quickly in his hoops talent and soon found his way on the varsity court. He played in all 22 games as a freshman and has been a fixture in green and white ever since.
It was a rough go at first. Hall averaged fewer than two points per game and shot just 31 percent. As a sophomore he led the team with eight points per game, shot 33 percent, led Schuyler in rebounds and blocks. A year ago he increased those totals to nearly 15 points per game, 47 percent shooting, 144 rebounds and 74 blocks. His rebound total was 13 better while his blocks were 21 ahead of his sophomore year total.
Schuyler was loaded with six seniors his freshman year and won six games. The next year the Warriors suffered from a lack of experience. Hall and his teammates won just two games. But a year ago that figure increased to six - tied for the most wins in a six-year period.
"I want to wrap it up on some wins. I want to get to at least. 500 on the season. I don’t feel like this is it because I’ll be playing college somewhere, I just don’t know where yet," Hall said. "I just want to end on a good note with all the seniors. We’ve all worked hard since freshmen year. We have a solid senior class. We should be pretty good."
Whatever happens will be a direct result of the leadership of Hall and fellow big man Aaron Langemeier. The duo have been part of the same traveling club team in the summers and the leaders on and off the court for Schuyler basketball.
On a team with lesser experienced teammates, that has meant sometimes coaching as much as playing. Hall and Langemeier are quick to take players aside during practice to explain and point things out. While Hall and Langemeier's basketball knowledge dwarfs some of their teammates, being forced into leadership positions since sophomore year has created a bond that Hall truly appreciates.
"I want to be the guy who helped out his team a lot, did what was best for the team, provided a lot of energy and won some games in key moments," he said.
Schuyler has yet to have a winning season in Hall's career. He's looking to change that this winter. But if he comes up short of that goal he's appreciated the journey and how far the group has come.
"It’s been a blast. Yeah, we haven’t wont a lot, but the bonding we’ve had with our guys and coming back to practice after a tough loss, everyone is working so much harder the next day," Hall said. "The guys have always come back, put in the work and held themselves accountable."
-Nate Tenopir
