SCHUYLER SUPER SENIOR EASTON HALL

Schuyler senior Easton Hall doesn't have too many battle scars to show off, and that's somewhat of a miracle.

As a youngster in the basement, he and his brothers were constantly either showing off or going head-to-head on a play hoop. For safety purposes, there was a mattress on the floor. But predictably, not every injury could be avoided. Hall split his head open once while a brother rolled an ankle. But somehow that was it. No broken bones, no lost teeth no long term damage.

Perhaps it was Hall's quick ascendency upwards. By the time he was in the third grade, he was beginning to tower over everyone. That came in handy in the basement and in more organized competitive settings.

"Playing against guys I go to school with, it was always funny because my team would usually win," he remembered. "It was usually me down in the low post, they’d get it to me and I’d score. It was fun because every time they’d go for rebounds I grab it and just hold it above them."

Hall advanced just as quickly in his hoops talent and soon found his way on the varsity court. He played in all 22 games as a freshman and has been a fixture in green and white ever since.