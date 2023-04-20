The Schuyler track and field team earned 13 medals in the Boone Central Invite on April 11.

The Warrior boys claimed eight medals while the girls finished with five.

As a team, both the Warrior girls and boys took seventh out of seven with the boys having 35 team points and the girls finishing with seven.

The lone gold for Schuyler went to Austin McCulloch when he took first in the pole vault with a mark of 13-00.

McCulloch would also take sixth in the triple jump with a mark of 39-05.50, he would finish behind Julian Morales in the event. Morales took third for the Warriors with a mark of 40-10.

Gavin Bywater would claim two medals on the day as he took third in the 400 and helped the 400 relay team take sixth.

In the 400, Bywater completed the race in 52.57 and in the 400 relay, he would join Caden Weverka, Morales and Erick Colli to finish the race in 45.49 seconds.

The 400 throwers relay team of Waleed Mohamed, QuR'an Cook, Alex Calderon and Nicolas Hernandez took fourth with a time of 53.84 seconds.

The final two medalists for the Schuyler boys were Adolfo Manzano and Hernandez.

Manzano took fourth in the 3200 with a time of 11:53.52 and Hernandez had a mark of 129-00 in the discus throw to take fifth.

For the Schuyler girls, the Warriors would medal in five events three of which being relay races.

The 400 relay team of Citali Aldana, Natally Medina, Amayrani Arevalo and Maliya Keeshan took sixth in the event finishing with a time of 1:00.67.

The 400 throwers relay team took fifth as Lauren Wemhoff, Carly Wemhoff, Stephanie Rodriguez and Jaslyn Eggleston took fifth in the race finishing with a time of 1:03.29.

The final relay team to medal for Schuyler was Naomi Mejia, Daniela Monzon, Ashly Vasquez and Audrey Ruskamp. The four took fifth in the 3200 with a time of 14:13.38.

Mejia also took sixth in the 3200 as she finished with a time of 17:29.14.

The final medalist for the Warriors was Natalie Yrkoski as she finished the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 51.53.

Schuyler track and field will be back in action on April 20, as the Warriors host a home invite.