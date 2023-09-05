COLUMBUS—Schuyler traveled to Lakeview on Aug. 29 for its second match of the season.

The Warriors, after playing a tough four-set match at Wisner-Pilger in the season opener, sported leads in all three sets. However, Lakeview closed each set on big runs to overcome Schuyler for a 25-13, 25-14 and 25-17 victory.

“I think this was a really good game. It showed that we can hang. In all of the sets up to about 15 points, it was really good and then something happened,” Schuyler head coach Drey Keairnes said. “We got to figure out what that something is and how to avoid it. We’re right on the cusp of being a really, really great team. I think the girls are starting to believe it, but getting over that hump will be crucial.”

Schuyler struggled to get into a consistent offensive flow, sending many free balls over the net. It finished the match with six serve receive errors and four ball handling errors.

In the attack, Warriors senior Aylin Portillo recorded seven of the team’s 17 kills. Addy and Ally Varciek posted five and three kills, respectively. Schuyler junior Alyza Arroyo tallied a team-high 10 assists.

“We had a couple rotations where our serve receive was really struggling. That’s one of those things that’s something you practice every day, but sometimes in a game a girl just gets off and Lakeview did a good job of pinpointing where that spot was,” Keairnes said. “We just got to keep improving in every rotation, so that we can have a solid turnout for all the games. I think our serve receive started to fail towards the end of sets and that’s just something we can’t have.”

The Warriors started the game strong. They sported first-set leads of 11-8 and 13-11 on two kills from Portillo and Addy and one from senior Andrea Azcunaga.

Lakeview ended the set with 14 consecutive points to claim the opening set with the Warriors allowing just seven Lakeview kills.

“I thought we did a great job of starting fast. That’s been something we’ve really preached in practice,” Keairnes said. “We’ve got the start, but we have to be able to do that consistently throughout the match.”

Schuyler tested Lakeview in sets two and three, trailing 14-13 in set two following a kill from Addy. The Lady Vikes wound up ending the set on an 11-1 run.

After an ace from Ally cut the Lakeview lead to 16-15 in set three, the Lady Vikes ended the match on a 6-0 due to three kills and three aces to seal the match.

Schuyler seniors Emily Garcia and Portillo dug 11 balls each to lead the defensive efforts. Arroyo recorded nine digs and Ally finished with seven.

“I thought defensively we played really well. We had a lot of great hustle plays that kept us in the game. I think everybody had one ball that everybody thought was hitting the floor and it went up in the air,” Keairnes said. “I love that our identity is becoming this scrappy, hustle, effort-based team. That’s what it’s all about. The girls are working hard and it shows with plays like that, but the next step is just getting over that hump to stay consistent throughout an entire set and then throughout an entire game.”

The Warriors secured their first win of the season Thursday, coming back from two sets down to defeat Cornerstone Christian 19-25, 20-25, 25-19, 25-17 and 15-8.

They’ll play their first home matches of the season Thursday in a triangular against Twin River and West Point-Beemer. Schuyler will end the week at Saturday’s Fremont Bergan Invite.