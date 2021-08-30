Schuyler volleyball drops first two

With a new head coach, several new starters and a new enthusiasm to turn the volleyball program around, the Schuyler Central High School Warriors seemed primed to begin their 2021 season on a positive note.
After a three-set loss at Wisner-Pilger 25-7, 25-8 and 25-12 Aug. 26 then at home last Friday against the Nebraska City Pioneers 25-17, 25-19 and 25-14 the enthusiasm is still there, but improvements need to be made.
Head coach Drey Keairnes remained positive after the two defeats and feels like his team is capable of winning several matches this season.
“Obviously, our first game as a new program did not meet the expectations we set for ourselves,” Keairnes said. “The team and I are very confident that with a few minor tweaks we will be able to build to achieve the success we are capable of. The first steps are always the trickiest, but this team is up and coming into something special.”
The Gators outhit the Warriors in the season opener with a 25 to 13 edge in kills. Piper Lefdal and Aylin Portillo led the way for Schuyler Central with five kills apiece while Natalie Yrkoski added three. Emily Buhrman paced the Gators with 10 kills.
Yrkoski and Alyza Arroyo each had an ace serve for the Warriors while the Gators connected on 13 ace serves led by Kennedie Ott with seven.
Portillo was credited with the only block for SCHS. Jenny Valora led the team with eight digs while Lefdal and Yrkoski had three each. Portillo also was credited with one dig.
Litzy Avila and Arroyo each had three assists for the Warriors.
In the match against Nebraska City, the Warriors played competitive first and second sets and stayed within striking distance of the Pioneers. Nebraska City dominated the final set to win its first match of the season.
“This matchup against Nebraska City did not produce the mark in the win column that we were after. However, it was a matchup where we competed well and kept each of the sets very close,” Keairnes said.
The Warriors held the lead on several occasions in the first and second sets but were unable to hold and pull away to victory.
“The girls did a fantastic job of communicating and hustling throughout the match, but we seemed to flatline periodically, which allowed the Pioneers to overtake us,” Keairnes said.” We were able to work our way back from the flatlines on multiple occasions but couldn’t quite get to the top.”
Nebraska City blasted 30 kills while Schuyler totaled 14 in the three-set affair. Leading the way for the Warriors was Portillo with six, Yrkoski with five, and Lefdal, Vanessa Uriostegui and Emma Jedlicka with one each. Laney Denniston paced the Pioneers with 10 kills.
Schuyler had five ace serves as a team and they were led by Jedlicka with two while Ledfdal, Yrkoski and Arroyo were each credited with an ace. Schuyler recorded three blocks with Lefdal, Yrkoski and Uriostegui credited with one each.
Valora had 11 of the team’s 21 digs while Yrkoski had five, Arroyo had three and Lefdal had two. Arroyo also had all of the Warriors 14 assists.
“Our standout again defensively was our libero Jenny Valora,” Keairnes said. “Another great performance came from Alyza Arroyo who made her first varsity stand and had 14 clean assists in the three sets of the match.”
The Warriors played at Columbus Lakeview on Tuesday evening and play this Thursday at Cornerstone Christian.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.