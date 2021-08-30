Schuyler volleyball drops first two

Portillo was credited with the only block for SCHS. Jenny Valora led the team with eight digs while Lefdal and Yrkoski had three each. Portillo also was credited with one dig.

Litzy Avila and Arroyo each had three assists for the Warriors.

In the match against Nebraska City, the Warriors played competitive first and second sets and stayed within striking distance of the Pioneers. Nebraska City dominated the final set to win its first match of the season.

“This matchup against Nebraska City did not produce the mark in the win column that we were after. However, it was a matchup where we competed well and kept each of the sets very close,” Keairnes said.

The Warriors held the lead on several occasions in the first and second sets but were unable to hold and pull away to victory.

“The girls did a fantastic job of communicating and hustling throughout the match, but we seemed to flatline periodically, which allowed the Pioneers to overtake us,” Keairnes said.” We were able to work our way back from the flatlines on multiple occasions but couldn’t quite get to the top.”