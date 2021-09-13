Schuyler volleyball grabs two wins

Schuyler connected on an eye-popping 14 ace serves. Leading the way was Arroyo with five followed by Portillo with four and Yrkoski with three. Arroyo also recorded nine set assists for the Warriors.

Against West Point-Beemer, Yrkoski had three kills for Schuyler while Portillo and Lefdal had two each. Jenny Valora had 13 of the Warriors' 25 digs while Lefdal added five and Jedlicka and Arroyo totaled three each.

Stats for the victory over Boys Town were unavailable.

“We started off at the Bergan Invite against a very tough Humphrey St. Francis team,” Keairnes said. “The girls did a good job of staying mentally tough and working through some adversity. In our second game against Lourdes Central, the girls came out on fire. They were playing fast-pace and high-energy volleyball and we looked like a brand new team. They had fun with it and trusted each other to do their jobs. Even though we lost that game, the girls knew something amazing had happened.”

Keairnes noted that his team kept its energy going through the final match against Boys Town, battling hard and doing things the right way despite the fatigue of a long day.