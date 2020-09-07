Schuyler volleyball picks up first win

The stellar play of two sophomores amid a lineup of seniors paced the Schuyler Central High School Warriors volleyball team to a four set 17-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-16 victory over the Cornerstone Christian Cougars Sept. 3 in the SCHS gymnasium on Parent’s Night.
The victory was the first of the 2020 campaign for the Warriors after going winless in their first three matches.
With seniors playing much of the first set as a special recognition opportunity by Schuyler Central head coach Grace Scheil, the Warriors struggled to find their rhythm against the Cougars.
Schuyler was tied 10-10 with Cornerstone midway through the first set, but the visitors went on a 15-7 run to close out their first set triumph. That is when sophomores Natalie Yrkoski and Piper Lefdal entered the lineup. The change produced immediate results for SCHS.
“Natalie usually starts for us,” Scheil said. “It was Senior Night, so she understood she would be coming off the bench, and we did move her from middle blocker to the right side, and I was very impressed with how well she adjusted to that move. You will be seeing more of her on the court.”
“We have a very athletic group in the sophomore class. They play relaxed and determined to always get better. Piper and Natalie have a great court sense that helps our team’s successes.”
The two teams battled through the first half of the second set with the Warriors clinging to a two to four-point lead most of the way. Leading 16-14, senior middle hitter Alejandra Castro served eight straight points to propel SCSH to a 24-14 lead. Yrkoski blasted down two kills during that span. Schuyler ended up winning the second set 25-15, knotting the match at one victory apiece.
The Warriors showed their mettle in the third set as they tenaciously held on after building a 22-17 lead. One hit wide of the sideline and three hits into the net by the Schuyler front row had SCHS reeling at 22-21, but a series of unforced errors by the Cougars handed the Warriors a hard fought 25-23 win.
The third set loss demoralized Cornerstone as the Warriors controlled the fourth and final set in rolling to a comfortable 25-16 win.
According the Scheil, this was a win that her team needed a great deal, one that will hopefully give the Warriors added confidence in future matches.
“Our girls have been needing a confidence booster,” said Scheil, “and I think this really helped. I’m excited to see where the rest of the season takes us.”
Sept. 1 - Lakeview def. Schuyler 25-4, 25-9, 25-13: The Lady Vikes, opening the season at No. 8 in Class C-1, built big early leads and cruisied to the victory. The Warriors managed just six kills while Lakeview hit .375 and piled up 17 assists.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
