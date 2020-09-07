Schuyler volleyball picks up first win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The stellar play of two sophomores amid a lineup of seniors paced the Schuyler Central High School Warriors volleyball team to a four set 17-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-16 victory over the Cornerstone Christian Cougars Sept. 3 in the SCHS gymnasium on Parent’s Night.

The victory was the first of the 2020 campaign for the Warriors after going winless in their first three matches.

With seniors playing much of the first set as a special recognition opportunity by Schuyler Central head coach Grace Scheil, the Warriors struggled to find their rhythm against the Cougars.

Schuyler was tied 10-10 with Cornerstone midway through the first set, but the visitors went on a 15-7 run to close out their first set triumph. That is when sophomores Natalie Yrkoski and Piper Lefdal entered the lineup. The change produced immediate results for SCHS.

“Natalie usually starts for us,” Scheil said. “It was Senior Night, so she understood she would be coming off the bench, and we did move her from middle blocker to the right side, and I was very impressed with how well she adjusted to that move. You will be seeing more of her on the court.”