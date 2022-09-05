Schuyler volleyball push Lakeview, earn first win of season at Cornerstone Christian

Schuyler volleyball opened the season facing two state qualifiers in Class C-2 No. 8 Wisner-Pilger and Class C-1 No. 7 Lakeview.

The Warriors lost to the Lady Vikes in straight sets on Aug. 30, but they gave the back-to-back state bronze medalists everything they could handle.

After dropping the first set 25-6, Schuyler seemed like they were out of the match trailing 16-8 in the second set. However, the Warriors staged a big comeback thanks to five aces from senior Natalie Yrkoski and two Lakeview attack errors to pull within one point 16-15.

Lakeview went up 21-16 later in the set only for Schuyler to pull back within a point 24-23. The Lady Vikes won the set 25-23 on a kill from senior Josie Bentz.

The Lady Vikes controlled the final set to win 25-9, but for head coach Drey Keairnes, he was encouraged by that second-set comeback.

"I think we showed what we're capable of when we're all playing together, when we're all in the same mindset and playing confident and aggressive. That second set was electric and we showed we can really compete with anyone," Keairnes said. "Lakeview is a great team. We knew they were a great team coming in and our girls showed a lot of resilience. We just got to make sure to do that consistently. We got to clean up some of the messy spots."

Aylin Portillo finished the match with a team-high six kills. Piper Lefdal recorded three and senior Eliza Bailey ended with two. Alyza Arroyo assisted seven points for the Warriors.

In the second set, Keairnes said Yrkoski told him during the timeout that she can just see the court and the open spots.

"When we started clawing our way back in, you can see on our girls' faces. They were confident, they were feeling good and they knew what they were capable of," Keairnes said. "Came up a little short, but I'm proud of what we put out there, especially in the second set and now we know we just got to do that consistently."

Keairnes said the goal is to have a serve percentage of over 75% and on Aug. 30, it was 87.5%. He also said when they got into system, the kills were well placed with Portillo leading the way.

Keairnes said there's no better way of knowing where the stands than facing two state qualifiers right out of the gate.

"We just faced two of the toughest teams that we'll probably see all season and we showed in both of our first two matchups one set where we had it. Where we can do what's necessary," Keairnes said. "Again, it just comes back to building so that we're doing that consistently every time. It's great to play tough competition because that's how you become the best. I think we're building a program that's on the right tack."

Schuyler def. Cornerstone Christian 25-10, 25-5, 25-13 (Thursday): The Warriors claimed their first win of the season Thursday behind 26 kills and 20 aces.

Yrkoski led Schuyler's attack with nine kills on 17 attempts for a hit percentage of .412. Portillo contributed with five kills and Lefdal finished with four.

Portillo was among seven Warriors who recorded a service ace. The junior had six with Lefdal second with four aces. Arroyo and Allison Vavricek ended with three aces each.

Schuyler is 1-2 and will play in the Twin River triangular on Thursday. It'll face the Titans and West Point-Beemer.