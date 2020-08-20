Schuyler volleyball sees influx of participation

The Schuyler Central High School girls volleyball team will be under new leadership this season as Coach Grace Scheil takes over the reins as head coach. Scheil will be attempting to bring her team back from a disappointing season in 2019 that saw the Warriors finish with 2-22 record.
If there had been any questions about the lack of desire to bring the team back to respectability in 2020, those were quickly answered when more than 50 girls showed up for the first day of practice.
For any team trying to show major improvement in short period of time, Scheil immediately pointed out that she has been quite pleased with the leadership shown by her returning senior athletes.
The seniors laden 2020 team includes: Sarai Avila, Alejandra Castro, Monse DeArcos, Kayli Vavricek, Stefany Rocha, Yuliana Almazan, Melissa Gutierrez, Taylor Westerbuhr, Briana Barrios, Brenda Lara, Brenda Lara-Romo and Jocelyn Tena.
“Kayli Vavricek, Stephany Rocha, Sarai Avila and Yuliana are returning letterwinners,” stated Scheil. “These are the four girls who will be our team leaders this season.”
Sheil also noted that Piper Lefdal, Sarai Avila and Alenajdra Castro are some of the other athletes that she has seen great potential from in early practices.
One of the major problems that the Warriors faced during the 2019 season was consistent focus throughout entire matches from first to final serve. The emotional roller coaster that can take place from point to point in a match often took a heavy toll on the Warriors when ups became downs. Developing a steadier mindset will be something to watch for in 2020.
“Mental toughness is an early area of concern,” said Scheil. “There are games that are winnable, but we will need to keep our composure and positive attitudes for the entire match.”
After one week of practices, coach Sheil has set some realistic goals for her new team in 2020.
“We need to help athletes improve skills both mentally and physically,” stated Scheil. “We will strive to provide athletes with skills needed to enhance challenges they may face later on. When working with athletes, we want to instill a work ethic, time-management and determination into their minds all while keeping the work environment and attitudes positive.”
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
