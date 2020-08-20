Schuyler volleyball sees influx of participation

One of the major problems that the Warriors faced during the 2019 season was consistent focus throughout entire matches from first to final serve. The emotional roller coaster that can take place from point to point in a match often took a heavy toll on the Warriors when ups became downs. Developing a steadier mindset will be something to watch for in 2020.

“Mental toughness is an early area of concern,” said Scheil. “There are games that are winnable, but we will need to keep our composure and positive attitudes for the entire match.”

After one week of practices, coach Sheil has set some realistic goals for her new team in 2020.

“We need to help athletes improve skills both mentally and physically,” stated Scheil. “We will strive to provide athletes with skills needed to enhance challenges they may face later on. When working with athletes, we want to instill a work ethic, time-management and determination into their minds all while keeping the work environment and attitudes positive.”

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.