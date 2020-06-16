Schuyler waits to resume most activities, H-D holds open gym

At Howells-Dodge, the Jaguars face much fewer complications. As such, open gyms began on Monday for volleyball and individual workouts in basketball. There's also a hope the volleyball program could be able to host a camp for varsity and youth players.

"I think they might have a camp here locally with a few teams in the area," Athletic Director Cole Fischer said.

For Fischer, it was a welcome change to see athletes in the gym.

"I walked in this morning and it was good to see we had a gym full of kids," he said. "It's good to see them because they haven't been in the building since March 12.

"It brings a sense of normalcy and it's good to see the kids up there in the weight room and doing some work in the gym. I think the kids are ready to get back to work and they want to be in the gym. It's refreshing to see our building with kids in it."

Fischer wasn't certain if the Jaguars would be attending any other camps out of town. Though Division I colleges are closed to recruiting and camps through July, area schools at lower levels are adjusting to the changes and still planning on welcoming high school players to campus for a day of training. Wayne State, Hastings, York and Nebraska-Kearney are just a few options.