Schuyler waits to resume most activities, H-D holds open gym

The NSAA loosened some restrictions on June 11, allowing open gyms for basketball, football, soccer and wrestling with temperature checks and other guidelines in place.
The update also allowed for schools to participate in camps, clinics and summer leagues starting June 18 in all the NSAA-sanctioned activities except for basketball, football, soccer and wrestling.
During open gyms, players may only participate in individual skills and workouts, no physical contact with others is permitted, no sharing of equipment is allowed and no grouping of students is authorized.
That was good news for most schools in Colfax County. Schuyler, however, has both gyms under construction and is unable to take advantage of the opportunity.
Additionally, since Colfax has had a higher number of COVID-19 cases, Schuyler is still waiting until June 22 to open its weight room and hasn't made any other plans for camps or clinics.
Some gym renovations have been delayed by the pandemic, leaving more questions about the start of organized summer training.
"We don't have a specific day of when our gym is going to be available," Athletic Director Jim Kasik said. "We're hoping sooner rather than later. What I have told our coaches is, at this point, if we're going to be hosting anything, they need to clear that with me."
At Howells-Dodge, the Jaguars face much fewer complications. As such, open gyms began on Monday for volleyball and individual workouts in basketball. There's also a hope the volleyball program could be able to host a camp for varsity and youth players.
"I think they might have a camp here locally with a few teams in the area," Athletic Director Cole Fischer said.
For Fischer, it was a welcome change to see athletes in the gym.
"I walked in this morning and it was good to see we had a gym full of kids," he said. "It's good to see them because they haven't been in the building since March 12.
"It brings a sense of normalcy and it's good to see the kids up there in the weight room and doing some work in the gym. I think the kids are ready to get back to work and they want to be in the gym. It's refreshing to see our building with kids in it."
Fischer wasn't certain if the Jaguars would be attending any other camps out of town. Though Division I colleges are closed to recruiting and camps through July, area schools at lower levels are adjusting to the changes and still planning on welcoming high school players to campus for a day of training. Wayne State, Hastings, York and Nebraska-Kearney are just a few options.
Still, those remained closed to Schuyler due to the incidents of the virus in the community.
The Warriors are not allowing any athletic teams to currently travel.
"We're kind of in a wait and see approach," Kasik said. "Because with our recent high numbers in Colfax county, before I would send kids anywhere, I want to make sure it's safe."
It is a fluid situation and restrictions could be lifted at any time, but Kasik said it's also a possibility that it might be a while until travel restrictions are lifted.
"We're being cautious," he said. "We are going to do everything we can to keep our kids and our staff as safe as possible. As we start to open up and do some of these other things, it will be a decision that is made by our administration and board president. It will be done with the utmost safety in mind."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
