Schuyler welcomes hundreds for summer wrestling program

High school wrestlers from all across the area attended Schuyler's traditional June summer wrestling program. The summer league, which wrapped up on June 29, occurred on Tuesday nights with an average of 110 wrestlers on the mats.

Wrestlers from all four classes, from as far north as Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur and Tekamah-Herman, to as far south as David City showed up to train in the hot summer days ahead of the cold winter ones ahead next season. The night would start with a 30 to 45-minute technique instruction from college coaches in the area before competition.

After last year's summer program was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Schuyler wrestling coach Jeremy Hlavac was happy to have it return this summer. He was impressed by the turnout.

"It was very successful this year," Hlavac said. "The thing about it is when you do summer wrestling, it's all voluntary. The thing that I got most out of was the amount of kids just coming and wanting to get better, to be better wrestlers, growing their technique, growing what they want to do to get better and just showing off that they want to get better."