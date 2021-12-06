Schuyler Wrestling crushes Crete

The Schuyler Wrestling teams opened their seasons in spectacular fashion as the girls defeated Crete 66-6 in their first NSAA official dual and the boys romped to a 50-15 victory.

A large crowd witnessed dominating performances by both teams in the Schuyler Central High School gymnasium Dec. 2.

This is the first season that girls wrestling is sanctioned by the NSAA and the Schuyler Central girls made history with their lopsided victory.

The Warriors won six matches by forfeit as Crete had open weight classes, picked up five falls and lost only one match by pin.

“Our team performed like we expected,” Schuyler head coach Mark Wemhoff said. “We just need to work on being in wrestling shape.”

Wemhoff also pointed out why his team might be ahead of many teams who are beginning their wrestling programs around the state this season.

“We have a little advantage over many schools because our program has been growing for the past eight years when many of these girls were in middle school,” Wemhoff said. “We have a lot of talent on our team. It’s just getting them fine-tuned by the end of the season and getting them into the weights that they will help the team out the most.”

In the 132-pound weight class, Schuyler’s Carly Wemhoff pinned Trinity Williamson from Crete at 1:31, and Karen Gomez pinned Ashaya Steele in the 152-pound match at 1:15. Also pinning their opponents for the Warriors were Jasmine Acosta over Jaylin Adame at 2:36 at 165-pounds, Celestyna Perez Lopez over Victoria Lu at 1:47 at 185-pounds and Gina Alba over Aileen Rueda at 2:08 in the 235-pound weight class match.

Crete’s only victory went to Le Nelson who pinned Stephanie Rodriguez with 17 seconds remaining in the 145-pound match.

The boys then followed the girl’s dual opening their dual season in grand style.

The Warriors picked up six points in the opening 106-pound match as Mynor Basilio picked up a forfeit. James Castanon received a forfeit victory in the 113-pound match that followed.

Brayan Romero scored a 3-1 decision in the 120-pound match for the Warriors followed by Trey Svatora earning a 6-0 decision over Lesnier Gomez for SCHS in the 126-pound match.

Jeffrey Kuncl gave the Cardinals their first points of the night when he pinned Jesus Hernandez at 3:23 in the 132-pound match.

Schuyler’s Dennis Martinez claimed victory in the 138-pound class when he pinned Junior Rafael at 5:24. The Warriors' Christopher Shannon kept the pin parade going with a fall over Conner Lomax at 2:45 of the 145-pound match.

At 152 pounds, Schuyler’s Diego Maganda took a 13-1 major decision from Cesar Linares, then Jhony Escobar added six more points to the Warriors' lead as he won by forfeit in the 160-pound class match.

At 170 pounds, Schuyler’s Joxemer Bernal and Crete’s Emmanuel Valdovinos were knotted in a 0-0 tie after two periods. Valdovinos then scored an escape, a takedown and a nearfall to pull away for a 6-0 decision.

Schuyler took the 182 and 195-pound matches when Edgar Diego pinned Herman Vicente Perez at 2:28 and Gabriel Moya battled to a 10-2 major decision over Jose Mendez Lopez.

Pedro Vargas Montejo of Crete pinned Schuyler’s Brian Delgado at 4:31 in the 220-pound match, and Ivery Hoyos picked up another fall for the Cardinals in the 285-pound match when he pinned the Warriors' Bryan Romero at 4:36.

“Overall I was very pleased with the way we wrestled on opening night against Crete,” Schuyler Central boys wrestling coach Jeremy Hlavac said. “We have a few young wrestlers in the lineup, and they are wrestling well, getting better and better with each practice and with each match.”

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

