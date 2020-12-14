Schuyler wrestling rolls over Elkhorn

Schuyler wrestling put together an impressive performance in a dual match against Elkhorn on Dec. 11, winning 12 of the 14 matches, including eight by fall, in romping to a 68-9 triumph.
The victory over the Antlers raised Schuyler’s dual record to 5-2 on the season.
Schuyler Central head coach Jeremy Hlavac felt that his team was ready for a strong outing after good preparation on the practice mats leading up to the dual.
“Overall, the dual went very well for us,” Hlavac said. “We had a great week of practice and the wrestlers were ready to come out and attack.”
The dual began with Jessie Martinez and Gabriel Moyao picking up forfeit wins at the 182 and 195-pound weight classes, respectively.
Daniel Jerez gained the first win of the night on the mat as he pinned Elkhorn’s Gavin Glover in 1:01 of the first period in the 220-pound match.
Hamed Sayed then picked up one of Elkhorn’s only two wins of the evening as he pinned Schuyler’s Daniel Garcia 58 seconds into the second period of the 285-pound match.
Schuyler’s Ivan Perez then began a parade of four consecutive fall victories for the Warriors, pinning Elkhorn’s Gabby Ladehoff in 29 seconds. That pin was followed up with Trey Svatora taking down Gavin Ienn in exactly one minute, Brayan Romero pinning Landon Karre 49 seconds into the third period and Wilfernando Castro pinning Nick Branch at the 2:51 mark of their match.
In the 132-pound match, the Warriors Freddy Basilio scored a 12-0 major decision over Elkhorn’s Alden Mays.
Jesus Carrasco and Johnathan Gonzalez picked up two more falls for the Warriors, with Carraso pinning Nolan Ienn in 3:02 and Gonzalez sticking Kade Beguin in only 38 seconds in the 145-pound match.
Diego Maganda cruised in his 152-pound match, taking a 10-2 major decision over the Antlers' Mike Hart.
Elkhorn’s second victory of the night came in the 160-pound match where Mason Villwok earned a 6-0 victory over Schuyler’s Jhony Escobar.
The final match of the night saw Schuyler’s Kevin Escobar pin Brody Schmielau in 1:03 of the first period of the 170-pound encounter.
“Overall, the dual went very well for the Warriors,” Hlavac said. “We had a great week of practice, and the wrestlers were ready to come out and attack.”
Hlavac had special praise for his core group of seniors who proved to be team leaders in the match.
“We had a great showing by our senior leaders with Johnathan Gonzalez, Jesus Carrasco and Daniel Jerez all picking up wins for the Warriors, and Freddy Basilio getting a major decision while grinding out for a 12-0 win,” said Hlavac. “It is awesome to see these four-year Warrior wrestlers stepping up to lead the team both verbally and by example.”
The Warriors were scheduled to have a dual match in Columbus at Lakeview High School on Thursday Dec. 17 before traveling to Wayne for the Wayne Invitational on Saturday in their final outing before the Christmas break.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for The Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!