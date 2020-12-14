Schuyler wrestling rolls over Elkhorn

Schuyler wrestling put together an impressive performance in a dual match against Elkhorn on Dec. 11, winning 12 of the 14 matches, including eight by fall, in romping to a 68-9 triumph.

The victory over the Antlers raised Schuyler’s dual record to 5-2 on the season.

Schuyler Central head coach Jeremy Hlavac felt that his team was ready for a strong outing after good preparation on the practice mats leading up to the dual.

“Overall, the dual went very well for us,” Hlavac said. “We had a great week of practice and the wrestlers were ready to come out and attack.”

The dual began with Jessie Martinez and Gabriel Moyao picking up forfeit wins at the 182 and 195-pound weight classes, respectively.

Daniel Jerez gained the first win of the night on the mat as he pinned Elkhorn’s Gavin Glover in 1:01 of the first period in the 220-pound match.

Hamed Sayed then picked up one of Elkhorn’s only two wins of the evening as he pinned Schuyler’s Daniel Garcia 58 seconds into the second period of the 285-pound match.