Schuyler wrestling set to return to the mats

Schuyler wrestling was off to a strong start when the Warriors were forced into a COVID pause following a girls triangular against Norfolk and South Sioux City on Dec. 9.

Since then, the Warriors have been away from competition and away from training on the advice of the school nurses. Schuyler has missed out on a dual with Elkhorn, a boys tournament at Battle Creek, a girls tournament at Crete, a dual against Lakeview, a tournament at Wisner-Pilger and a girls tournament at Platteview.

Schuyler wrestling was back in the wrestling room Monday and Tuesday before the NSAA moratorium will again put the Warriors on a break. They return to competition with a girls invite Dec. 28 at Winnebago and back-to-back duals for the boys Dec. 30 at Lakeview at 12:30 p.m. then New Year's Eve at Elkhorn at 11 a.m.

