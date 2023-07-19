When recent Schuyler graduate Angela Velasquez lost her final two matches at the state wrestling meet in February, the end of her athletic career seemed imminent.

Even with the opportunity to wrestle in college Velasquez was uncertain but would ultimately choose to sign with Southeast Community College in Beatrice.

"At first, I wasn't thinking about wrestling in college," Velasquez said. "I went to Southeast on a visit with Coach (Mark) Wemhoff and Hasley (Salgado) and we actually really liked it. We liked the program, I really liked the coach and how sincere he was straight up, he reminded me a lot about my coach."

With signing to wrestle for SCC, Velasquez still has some nerves about hitting the mats in college.

"I'm actually really nervous because the style is different and there's just so much for me to learn," Velasquez said. "I know how practices usually go here at high school, but it's going to be really different there. I'm pretty excited and nervous and ready to get things going."

While nerves may be high, not every aspect of the wrestling program will be different for Velasquez in college from Schuyler with Salgado also heading to SCC for wrestling.

"It's going to be really good because Hasley (Salgado) is a really good teammate, a really good friend and a really good person," Velasquez said. " I know that I can be myself around there because she's going to be there. I can go to her if I need some support, she can come to me and we've talked about this too. We're really excited, it's going to be really good having her, it's going to be like having a piece of a home there."

Velasquez started her wrestling career in grade when there was no girls wrestling team.

"So I began wrestling when it was only for boys. That was with a bunch of us girls who joined," Velasquez said. " I learned a lot, it felt good, because I was winning but I was also losing. In high school, I wrestled my junior and senior years. That was when wrestling was finally sanctioned as a sport by the NSAA."

As a junior, Velasquez fell just shy of making state but was able to bounce back and make it as a senior.

"I really felt like I pushed myself and I improved. I actually decided to go to camps and summer league," Velasquez said. "I'm glad that I got to put in the work and I got to earn my spot."

While a trip to state was a goal heading into her senior season, it was a hard goal to set when her wrestling career started because the opportunity simply didn't exist.

"I never thought that I would have made it to state when I was only 13-years-old. I never thought I would have gone this far in my journey," Velasquez said. "It was really something that pushed me as a person, mentally and physically. I had to focus on what I really wanted to do and in wrestling it was to just keep going."

Like Schuyler, SCC wrestling will be in its first year as a program with Velasquez.

"I think that'll make me a little less nervous because it is a new program," Velasquez said. "We're kind of going to have to break in these mats, we're going to have to just see how it goes. I'm certain that I can be a teammate who will make a good bond and that's what makes a really good team."

A large influence on Velasquez's wrestling career has been Wemhoff.

"The main part is during practices, coach doesn't treat us like girls, he treats us like guys. He's been my coach since seventh grade and never had a soft spot for us," Velasquez said. "He didn't let us get away with things, we had to work for ourselves and he pushed us every day which helped a lot."

Velasquez closed out her wrestling career with the Warriors with 56 wins in two seasons. She also was one of the first girls to wrestle at Schuyler helping younger girls get into the sport.

"There were girls who were already wrestling, we didn't just decide to do it. We saw that these older girls were wrestling and we thought that they were cool," Velasquez said. "I think it's just who we are now and we just take pride in what we do."