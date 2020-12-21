Schuyler Wrestling: Warriors reign in Wayne

Castro had a bye to the semis where he won with a late second-period pin then lost 14-11 to Jacoby Mann of Winside. Mann led 4-2 at the start of a wild third period that included three takedowns, three reversals and three escapes.

Mann was up 12-4 when Castro mounted began to mount a comeback with a reversal and two nearfall points. Mann scored one final reversal to clinch the win.

Gonzalez reached the finals with two pins but then trailed 5-0 when he was pinned midway through the second period.

Moyao needed just 34 seconds for a pin in the quarterfinals, scored an escape with 31 seconds left in the match to win in the semis but suffered a takedown 53 seconds into the first period of the finals and lost by pin about a minute later.

Jerez competed in a round robin tournament, winning three first-period pins that all took less than a minute before he was pinned in the second period after starting on the bottom.

Svatora went 3-1 with two major decisions and a pin, Romero was also 3-1 on the strength of three decision wins, Hernandez won three of four with a decision and two pins, Carrasco won three with a technical fall, 6-4 win and pin and Escobar lost his first match but then won three with a pin and 5-2 then 3-2 victory.

