Schuyler Wrestling: Warriors reign in Wayne

Two champions and four total Warriors in title matches shot Schuyler to the top of the team standings for a tournament championship at Wayne on Saturday.
Junior Ivan Perez won four straight matches on his way to a title at 106 pounds while Diego Maganda was also a four-match winner at 152. WilFernando Castro (126), Johnathon Gonzalez (145), Gabriel Moyao (195) and Daniel Jerez (220) each reached finals matches but came up just short.
In total, 15 Warriors saw action and 13 earned a medal - all in the top four.
Tery Svatora (113), Brayan Romero (120), Jesus Hernandez (126), Jesus Carrasco (138) and Jhony Escobar (160) all collected bronze medals. Freddy Basilio (132) and Cole Bohac (285) were both fourth.
Perez won his first title of the year in round robin competition that included a 15-8 decision, a 4-2 sudden victory and two pins, one that took just 42 seconds.
Maganda rose to the top of the podium with three straight pins ahead of a hard-fought 12-8 win in the final. He took down Nolan Ohlrich of Quad County Northeast thanks to a 7-3 lead at the start of the fourth quarter. He looked to be in the clear when, starting from the top, he scored two nearfall points. But Ohlrich responded with a reversal and two nearfall points of his own.
Up 9-7, Maganda escaped, gave away a stalling point for 10-8 but then made a takedown in the final seconds to wrap it up.
Castro had a bye to the semis where he won with a late second-period pin then lost 14-11 to Jacoby Mann of Winside. Mann led 4-2 at the start of a wild third period that included three takedowns, three reversals and three escapes.
Mann was up 12-4 when Castro mounted began to mount a comeback with a reversal and two nearfall points. Mann scored one final reversal to clinch the win.
Gonzalez reached the finals with two pins but then trailed 5-0 when he was pinned midway through the second period.
Moyao needed just 34 seconds for a pin in the quarterfinals, scored an escape with 31 seconds left in the match to win in the semis but suffered a takedown 53 seconds into the first period of the finals and lost by pin about a minute later.
Jerez competed in a round robin tournament, winning three first-period pins that all took less than a minute before he was pinned in the second period after starting on the bottom.
Svatora went 3-1 with two major decisions and a pin, Romero was also 3-1 on the strength of three decision wins, Hernandez won three of four with a decision and two pins, Carrasco won three with a technical fall, 6-4 win and pin and Escobar lost his first match but then won three with a pin and 5-2 then 3-2 victory.
