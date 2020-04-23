Schuyler's Dearcos was hoping for continued growth

The soccer practice field at Schuyler Central High School is quiet. Where there would normally be passes and shots, free kicks and saves, drills and sprints, there is just silence.
Under normal conditions, Leslie Dearcos would be exploring every inch of that grass, chasing the ball and taking in her final days as a Warrior. But, as we all know, those prospects were harshly erased by the presence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dearcos is a senior at SCHS and was looking forward to all the perks, and all the memories, that come with being a senior leader.
But while she was ready to enjoy the present, she also had an eye on the future and preparing for what's next. Though what's next wasn't taken away, the lack of competition leaves Dearcos without a year to improve and sharpen her skills.
“This suspension has affected my preparation beyond high school,” Dearcos said. “I am planning on attending Mount Marty and playing soccer for them. This will help help me in going to school to major in pre-nursing. This suspension has stopped me from playing soccer one last time for my high school, which may affect me playing in college.”
In addition to the Mount Marty team in South Dakota, Dearcos had also been in contact with Central Community College in Columbus about the chances of being a Raider.
"I believe that I am capable of competing at the college level. I have been playing since I was a toddler and I have been playing for clubs then school teams," Dearcos said. "Now I will play at the college level, which I am very excited about. I look forward to competing with other girls at my level. I will get to learn things they know and vice versa.”
SCHS head girls soccer coach Clarissa Dunn agrees with Dearcos assesment of herself. As Dunn has seen goalkeeper/defenseman grow in the game, she's reached out to coaches looking for opportunities.
Dunn knew Dearcos' tenacity would be a key factor in finding her a future home.
“Leslie is a very athletic girl who isn't afraid to be aggressive and body up,” said Dunn. “She gives everything she has the entire match and will do whatever is asked of her to help the team. We were lacking a goalie, so she kept pushing herself to try and do this. With more training she could be a very good goalie but she is a very good defender as it is.”
Dearcos feels that missing out on her senior season was not only difficult for her, but for all the team members, especially the seniors who have completed their high school careers without playing a single match of their final season.
Little did they know that an overtime loss to Norfolk Catholic/Lutheran High Northeast in last year's subdistrict round would be their final match in a Warrior uniform.
“I feel like the seniors were the most affected about spring sports being canceled because it was our last chance to play together as a team before we all start going our separate ways,” said Dearcos. “I was really looking forward to competing with my team one last time because we have taken wins along with losses for three years together and this was our last chance, a chance that has been taken away from us.”
Though Dunn won't have the chance to see how Dearcos could have led the Warriors in 2020, she has no doubt Dearcos will be leading her new team very soon.
"Once Leslie gets with a team with girls with the same soccer mentality and goals in mind, she will be more successful," Dunn said. "I look forward to seeing if she goes on to the next level when all is said and done, and how she does there.”
In her final thoughts about what playing on the SCHS girls soccer team has meant to her, Dearcos said it was a time that she will always miss.
“I have highly enjoyed playing soccer for Schuyler for the past three years. The girls I have played with have made me the player I am. They made me want to do better as we always encouraged each other," Dearcos said. "I wouldn't have been able to do any of it without my teammates or my coaches. The Schuyler soccer team isn't just a team, we are a family on and off the field. I will miss playing for Schuyler so much.”
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!