Schuyler's Dearcos was hoping for continued growth

“I feel like the seniors were the most affected about spring sports being canceled because it was our last chance to play together as a team before we all start going our separate ways,” said Dearcos. “I was really looking forward to competing with my team one last time because we have taken wins along with losses for three years together and this was our last chance, a chance that has been taken away from us.”

Though Dunn won't have the chance to see how Dearcos could have led the Warriors in 2020, she has no doubt Dearcos will be leading her new team very soon.

"Once Leslie gets with a team with girls with the same soccer mentality and goals in mind, she will be more successful," Dunn said. "I look forward to seeing if she goes on to the next level when all is said and done, and how she does there.”

In her final thoughts about what playing on the SCHS girls soccer team has meant to her, Dearcos said it was a time that she will always miss.