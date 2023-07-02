Many high school athletes dream of one day being able to compete in college, for Schuyler's Diego Maganda that dream will soon be a reality.

Maganda signed his way to wrestle at Southeast Community College in Beatrice following a successful senior season.

"It was always a goal of mine, growing up wrestling with my brother and I'd always watch college wrestling on YouTube," Maganda said. "I always thought one day that'd be me. Here I am, to this day ready to go."

In his senior season, he finished with a record of 39-8 and earned a trip to state.

"Even though it didn't turn out how I wanted it to, you know beating the runner up the week before at state duals to not place the next week was difficult," Maganda said. "That just motivated me, even more, to want to wrestle in the next level."

Overall, Maganda finished with 116 career wins.

"As long as you're pushing and pushing, you can achieve a lot," Maganda said. "As long as you got good teammates, a good coach and a good mentality you can win a lot."

With such a successful career, Magada was able to leave his mark on the Schuyler athletic program following his brothers.

"Getting to coach him meant a lot to me, I had his whole family," Schuyler wrestling coach Jeremy Hlavac said. "He was the last of his brothers, I had Daniel and Jesus in all sports, they're all great and I'm happy for Diego."

While being the youngest of three brothers Maganda was able to be heavily motivated by his older brothers.

"I'd wrestle with my older brother and he's a good wrestler, he always told me at tournaments and stuff 'I've seen college wrestlers and I know you can compete with them' that meant a lot," Maganda said. "Those words were very encouraging, especially being the youngest. Getting those words from my older brother was very important to me and that was also the fact that why I wanted to keep wrestling because knowing that my brothers believed in me."

Following a successful high school wrestling career, Hlavac believes Maganda can be more successful at the next level.

"His style is more of a college-level style, so I think it'll be great for him to be at that level," Hlavac said. "Diego's got a lot of potential, especially in the college ranks."

Maganda marks one of the final college athletes Hlavac will have coached at Schuyler with him going to East Butler next season.

"This was my last year and Schuyler so it was great to get my last one of my last state qualifiers to move on to the next level," Hlavac said. "I'm very proud of him and I'm excited to see where this journey will him."

In his time as a Warrior, Maganda also did soccer to help prepare for wrestling.

With his time with the Warriors being over Maganda is looking forward to getting his wrestling career started at SCC.

"Sometimes change is good, sometimes change is bad but I committed to Southeast for a reason and I think it will be good," Maganda said. "I'm just ready to ready to work, classroom-wise, wrestling room-wise. It's all new people, new environments, new friends and now it's just high schools all over again."