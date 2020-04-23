Schuyler's Lesslie Romo looks to the future

And then the season ended just like that for the Schuyler Central High School girls soccer team.
All team members were saddened by the cancellation of the 2020 season, but the ones who were hit the hardest were the seniors preparing for their final months as Warriors. One of those seniors was Lesslie Romo.
Romo had been in contact with a school in Texas about college soccer before changing her focus over to Mount Marty. In the end, it was the Lancers in Yankton, South Dakota that Romo chose as her next destination.
But without a season, she'll of course miss out on many things. One of the most damaging is a year away, unable to hone her skills for the next level.
“I think the part it affects the most is the ability to practice some skills and playing with the team and a coach,” said Romo. “A lot will now have to be done on my own instead of with the help of others.”
Schuyler Central head coach Clarissa Dunn felt that Romo has a good shot of playing well at the collegiate level.
“Leslie has a pretty good idea of where she wants to go and what she wants to do after high school. She could have used used the ability to work on her skills and improve working with the team this season, but I am sure she is still practicing outside of school to keep her abilities in check.”
Romo showed herself to be a team player when asked how the COVID19 pandemic has effected the soccer team and the world in general.
“I'm very sad for all of the seniors who didn't get to play their last season with all of their high school friends, and also for the younger kids who didn't get a chance to play with this year's seniors,” said Romo. “It's very unfortunate.”
Romo participated in other sports while attending SCHS but soccer has always been her favorite.
“My soccer career here at Schuyler was the best,” commented Romo. “Soccer season is what I looked forward to all year. I enjoyed every minute of it because it helped me meet some of my closest friends. As much as I love and appreciate it all, I am excited to start something new next year.”
Coach Dunn has not only seen the effect that the cancellation has had on her athletes but on her coaching staff and on the college coaches as well.
“The pandemic is taking away opportunities for college coaches to watch athletes in game situations with other team members and to see how they react during certain situations," she said.
“This could be a major setback for some athletes. But those that are serious about the sport will find a way to continue working their abilities during this uncertain time. Lesslie is certainly one of those athletes. I definitely feel for her and the other seniors who do not get to finish out their last year with this team.”
Dunn is excited to see how well Romo can do at the collegiate level despite being forced into a year away before she steps back onto the pitch.
Romo was a team captain last season and has been in the regular starting lineup every year of her career.
“She has the knowledge and skills to do well at the next level. Once she gets into a regular lifting/workout program with a group of athletes with the same soccer mentality and goals, she will do some great things on the soccer field. I cannot wait to see how well she does. I am sure that she will continue improving with those different drills and coaching in the future.”
Even though Romo will never have the chance to be a senior leader she has some advice for the teammates she leaves behind.
“I hope that all of the underclassmen really make the most out of their time and make memories because you never know when it will end," she said. "Time passes by really fast. I also want to thank everyone who supported me and the rest of the girls during our careers. It meant the world to us to see them at our games.”
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
