Schuyler's Lesslie Romo looks to the future

Romo showed herself to be a team player when asked how the COVID19 pandemic has effected the soccer team and the world in general.

“I'm very sad for all of the seniors who didn't get to play their last season with all of their high school friends, and also for the younger kids who didn't get a chance to play with this year's seniors,” said Romo. “It's very unfortunate.”

Romo participated in other sports while attending SCHS but soccer has always been her favorite.

“My soccer career here at Schuyler was the best,” commented Romo. “Soccer season is what I looked forward to all year. I enjoyed every minute of it because it helped me meet some of my closest friends. As much as I love and appreciate it all, I am excited to start something new next year.”

Coach Dunn has not only seen the effect that the cancellation has had on her athletes but on her coaching staff and on the college coaches as well.

“The pandemic is taking away opportunities for college coaches to watch athletes in game situations with other team members and to see how they react during certain situations," she said.