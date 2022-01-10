Schyler girls drub Boys Town in first win

The Schuyler Central High School girls basketball team sandwiched their first win of the season around a pair of losses last week. SCHS took down Boys Town 42-20 on Jan. 6 after a 66-10 loss to York on Jan 4 and before a 47-7 loss to Aurora on Jan. 7.

Kathryn Tzunux erupted for 21 points against Boys Town to lead the Warriors to their initial victory of the 2021-22 campaign. Tzunux connected on three three-point shots, two inside the arc and 2 of 6 free throws.

Boys Town got off to a surprising start by holding the Warriors to one Addison Vavricek free throw and building a 6-1 advantage. Isabella Buckman connected on a pair of jump shots in the lane and Addie Brabb sank two free throws with 13.7 seconds left in the first quarter.

Tzunux scored five points in the second frame, and Allison Vavricek scooped in a layup with 1:32 left in the half, bringing SCHS to within 13-12 at intermission.

Judy Vasquez gave the Warriors their first lead at 14-13 when she hit a short jump shot 15 seconds into the third quarter. Vasquez connected on another jump shot with 3:26 left in the quarter and put Schuyler ahead 21-20.

Schuyler ended the quarter with a 9-0 run to build a 26-20 lead heading into the final quarter of action.

Schuyler’s defense intensified in the fourth quarter and held the Cowboys scoreless while the offense put 16 more points and closed out a lopsided win.

Niurka Castro had seven points for Schuyler followed by Allison Vavricek with five, Judy Vasquez and Addison Vavricek with four and Brenda Gallegos with one point.

In the game against Aurora the Huskies clamped down on Tzunux, holding her scoreless after her 21-point effort against Boys Town. Despite that, the Warriors kept it close in the first quarter, trailing only 11-5.

Aurora got a field goal and a pair of free throws from Kasey Schuster in the final minute to put the Huskies up 15-5.

Schuyler was limited to a jump shot by Shirley Trejo with 2:03 left in the first half as the Huskies outscored the Warriors 17-2 to take a 32-7 halftime lead.

Aurora cleared the bench in the second half while outscoring SCHS 15-0.

Castro led Schuyler with four points while Trejo added two and Addison Vavricek had one.

Schuyler plays two home games this week. The Wariors hosted Seward on Tuesday in a Parent’s Night battle and West Point-Beemer this Thursday night.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

