Scotus ends Schuyler season once again

A team that has had its fair share of bad luck was snake bitten once again when the Schuyler boys suffered a 2-0 subdistrict final loss to Columbus Scotus on May 3.

Schuyler which came in 5-9 and with with six one-goal losses made a crucial first-half mistake and was chasing the rest of the way. When Scotus added a second goal in the 54th minute the Warriors had little left in the tank to chase a comeback.

Schuyler fell behind 1-0 on a failed clearance that took a bounce off a defender and went backwards into the net. A run up the wing by Scotus sophomore Jose Cruz to the end line found fellow sophomore Frank Fehringer for a move inside the six-yard box that opened up an empty net for a tap in and the 2-0 final score.

For the second year in a row, a loss to Scotus sends Schuyler home for the season. The Warriors lost to the Shamrocks three times last year - regular season, subdistrict and district final. Thanks to an 11-7 record, one playoff loss didn't spell doom.

This year, with a young group learning along the way, Schuyler started 2-0, lost three of four and finished with losses in six of the last seven. If the Warriors could have won just one more match, it would have been enough to slot them into 16th in the Class B points standings and moved Schuyler on to the district final.

The most regrettable part of that was an April 28 match with 0-10 Lutheran High Northeast that was called due to weather.

Eight of the 10 that recorded points for Schuyler this year return next season including leading the top three (Obed Benazo, Victor Alonzo, Johnathan Medina). Fifteen of the 25 goals and six of the 11 assists were created by underclassmen.

