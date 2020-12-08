Scout wrestling fourth at Lakeview with incomplete lineup

David City didn't have quite a full deck to play with on Friday at the Lakeview Invite and settled for fourth out of 13 teams.

The Scouts sent three to finals matches and won one gold medal. Dylan Vodicka claimed the 182-pound championship. David City put 10 wrestlers on the mat and came away with seven medals.

The Scouts scored 127 team points and were edged out by Wayne in third with 128. Lakeview won the event with 145 points, 15 more than runner-up Elkhorn Valley.

David City was missing Clayton Harris, James Escamilla and Jake Ingwersen - all state qualifiers a year ago. Escamilla and Ingwersen were state runners-up and might have put the Scouts over the top with potential runs to the final math in their respective weight classes.

Instead, several Scout newcomers did their part to make a difference.

Freshman Kendall Schindler was fifth at 106 pounds with a 2-2 showing. Harley Eickmeier, a 15-19 wrestler a year ago, made a run to the final match at 152 but was denied gold in a pinfall loss. Chase Krafka, who only wrestled eight varsity matches last year as a freshman, went 3-2 at 285 and took fourth.