Scout wrestling fourth at Lakeview with incomplete lineup

David City didn't have quite a full deck to play with on Friday at the Lakeview Invite and settled for fourth out of 13 teams.
The Scouts sent three to finals matches and won one gold medal. Dylan Vodicka claimed the 182-pound championship. David City put 10 wrestlers on the mat and came away with seven medals.
The Scouts scored 127 team points and were edged out by Wayne in third with 128. Lakeview won the event with 145 points, 15 more than runner-up Elkhorn Valley.
David City was missing Clayton Harris, James Escamilla and Jake Ingwersen - all state qualifiers a year ago. Escamilla and Ingwersen were state runners-up and might have put the Scouts over the top with potential runs to the final math in their respective weight classes.
Instead, several Scout newcomers did their part to make a difference.
Freshman Kendall Schindler was fifth at 106 pounds with a 2-2 showing. Harley Eickmeier, a 15-19 wrestler a year ago, made a run to the final match at 152 but was denied gold in a pinfall loss. Chase Krafka, who only wrestled eight varsity matches last year as a freshman, went 3-2 at 285 and took fourth.
Other David City medalists included Zach Bongers going 3-1 and earning third at 113 pounds, Simon Schindler going 2-1 and taking silver at 126, Ethan Zegers winning three of four for third at 132 and Tre Daro winning three of four at 170 and also earning bronze.
"Ethan Zegers gets third, Harley Eickmeier gets second, Chase Krafka get three wins and three big pins and even Kendall did a good job his first time out," coach Tahner Thiem said. "I think with the 10 we brought, given everything we went through this week, these guys shouldn't hang their heads."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Banner-Press. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.
