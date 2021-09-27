Scouts surprise Warriors in sweep

After improving the record to 4-8, the Schuyler Central High School volleyball team dropped its fourth match in a row as they were surprised at David City High School, losing a 3-0 sweep to the Scouts on Sept. 23.
David City improved to 7-9 as the Scouts dominated the first two sets by scores of 25-13 and 25-10 before putting the Warriors away in the third set 25-18.
“We were slow to start the game,” Schuyler Central head coach Drey Kearines said, “David City started strong on us. By the third set, we had found our fight and competed well again, but the damage had been done.”
In their first season with coach Keairnes at the helm, the Warriors youth and inexperience have been slowing the team down at critical points in many of the matches, but Keairnes sees growth in his team with each match.
“We are still making great strides with each competition and developing our mental toughness as we strive to build a successful program,” Keairnes said. “The girls knew that they didn’t play their best match tonight against North Bend and they expressed after the match that they expect more out of themselves. That is a great thing to hear as a coach.”
The Scouts had 40 kills compared to 18 for the Warriors. Leading the way for Schuyler was Natalie Yrkoski with seven, Piper Lefdal and Aylin Portillo with four each, and Vanessa Uriostegui and Emily Garcia with one each. Senior Neely Behrns had an impressive 18 kills for David City.
Lefdal led Schuyler in ace serves with three while Emily Garcia added two and Jenny Valora one.
Valora led the Warriors in digs with 10 while Yrkoski had six, Lefdal had four and Portillo, Garcia and Alyza Arroyo each had one.
Arroyo accounted for all 16 of Schuyler Central’s set assists.
“These young women have been through a lot of change and adversity in their volleyball careers so far,” Keairnes said. “We are still working on putting together a mindset of self-confidence that will carry us through the first set to the last. The Warriors know what needs to change and be built upon, and we are putting in the work to change it daily.”
The Warriors face one of their toughest tests of the season Thursday night when they host the Clarkson/Leigh Patriots at 5:30 p.m. The Patriots are currently 15-1 and they are the number one ranked team in Class C-2.