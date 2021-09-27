Scouts surprise Warriors in sweep

After improving the record to 4-8, the Schuyler Central High School volleyball team dropped its fourth match in a row as they were surprised at David City High School, losing a 3-0 sweep to the Scouts on Sept. 23.

David City improved to 7-9 as the Scouts dominated the first two sets by scores of 25-13 and 25-10 before putting the Warriors away in the third set 25-18.

“We were slow to start the game,” Schuyler Central head coach Drey Kearines said, “David City started strong on us. By the third set, we had found our fight and competed well again, but the damage had been done.”

In their first season with coach Keairnes at the helm, the Warriors youth and inexperience have been slowing the team down at critical points in many of the matches, but Keairnes sees growth in his team with each match.

“We are still making great strides with each competition and developing our mental toughness as we strive to build a successful program,” Keairnes said. “The girls knew that they didn’t play their best match tonight against North Bend and they expressed after the match that they expect more out of themselves. That is a great thing to hear as a coach.”