Secret success story: Broncos runners-up in Tri-County League

The Broncos depended on their great team speed to make it tough on opposing catchers when stealing bases and running the bases this year. According to Hild, that element of the group is something that the coaches knew they needed to take advantage of.

“Two years ago, my son Alex was playing up with the Broncos for a game and I told my wife that when he gets into the Bronco League we have to all know how to steal and run the bases with the speed that we have," Hild said. "We practiced a lot of running bases aggressively, and our team had the speed to do so. It was fun to watch.”

Hild also noted that having a fast athlete in the leadoff position helped his team throughout the season.

“David Arciga was always our leadoff and he is a natural athlete,” Hild said. “I just let him run, and it led to great things. He was already to the next base by the time the catcher caught the ball when some of the pitchers had long wind ups. I felt we were the best base running team I saw play in the league. I was impressed with how much the kids improved this year."

The Broncos were also an outstanding team at the plate this season, averaging just under 10 runs a game in the regular season.

But perhaps the team’s strongest asset was its outstanding pitching staff led by Cash Petersen.