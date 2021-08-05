Secret success story: Broncos runners-up in Tri-County League

One of the best kept secrets of baseball success happened again this summer as the Broncos Little League baseball team had their second brilliant season in the past three years.
This year’s team, coached by Lance Johnson, Larry Stuchl, Andy Yost and David Hild, went 9-1 during its 2021 regular season and finished in second place in the Tri-County Baseball League out of 20 teams. The only loss was a 2-1 thriller at Pender early in the season. Pender ended up as regular season champion with a 10-0 record and went on to win the league postseason title.
Schuyler had a bye in the first round of the league tournament then beat Wayne White 9-8 in the second round. A loss to the West Point Patriots 10-3 in the semifinals sent the team to the loser's bracket where it was eliminated 7-4 by Howells-Dodge.
Standout pitcher Cash Petersen struck out an eye-popping 19 batters against Howells-Dodge, but errors hurt Schuyler’s bid for a third-place victory.
“The tournament was a little rough for us and unfortunately we didn’t play our best baseball of the year during those games," coach Hild said.
Hild noted that five of the regular season victories came against the third, fourth, sixth, seventh and ninth ranked teams.
“One big highlight was we again finished the regular season without losing a game at home," Hild said. "The majority of these kids have not lost a home game in the last two seasons of play which is quite an accomplishment.
The Broncos depended on their great team speed to make it tough on opposing catchers when stealing bases and running the bases this year. According to Hild, that element of the group is something that the coaches knew they needed to take advantage of.
“Two years ago, my son Alex was playing up with the Broncos for a game and I told my wife that when he gets into the Bronco League we have to all know how to steal and run the bases with the speed that we have," Hild said. "We practiced a lot of running bases aggressively, and our team had the speed to do so. It was fun to watch.”
Hild also noted that having a fast athlete in the leadoff position helped his team throughout the season.
“David Arciga was always our leadoff and he is a natural athlete,” Hild said. “I just let him run, and it led to great things. He was already to the next base by the time the catcher caught the ball when some of the pitchers had long wind ups. I felt we were the best base running team I saw play in the league. I was impressed with how much the kids improved this year."
The Broncos were also an outstanding team at the plate this season, averaging just under 10 runs a game in the regular season.
But perhaps the team’s strongest asset was its outstanding pitching staff led by Cash Petersen.
“Cash is a very talented pitcher, and he’ll go a long way in playing baseball,” Hild said. “We also knew coming right in after him we had more strong pitchers. They didn’t have the velocity that Cash has but they always got the job done.”
The Schuyler coaches also had word of praise for the parents who followed their athletes to all of their games this season. Their support was noted by the players and coaches who appreciated the effort of everyone involved with the team.
“Our parents were great again this year. They showed up at games to support us. We had to travel all the way to Tekamah for the semifinals this year and the bleachers were full of friends and family," Hild said. "I think it’s important kids have fans to play for. I also have to credit Geralyn Shannon as well. She has done a great job of keeping the books for us."
With such a talented 2021 squad, the coaches hope it provides a bright spot for the future of Schuyler baseball.
“We have some really outstanding individual players, and a great group of players, and that is important if you are going to have a good team,” Hild said. “I truly hope all of these kids continue to play baseball in the future, and if they do, Schuyler will have some really good baseball players in the future.”
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.