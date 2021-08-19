Semifinal loss still burns

"We had a lot of different options because we have slots to fill, but the more we tried pieces, the more things were fitting together," she said. "Now that we've had almost a full week of practice, things are looking good. We have shown a lot of progress from where we started. I think we'll be alright with what we've got going on."

The Patriots hosted two different team camps and a skills camp. In addition, Clarkson/Leigh went to Ord for a team camp. The competitiveness of the squad was the main takeaway.

Not only were those who returned still hungry, but 12 freshman newcomers displayed the same desire to win. All rowing in the same direction, it has given Schneider a coachable group that wants to get better.

The most glaring area that requires that sort of attention is on defense where 122 of 156 blocks have graduated. Also gone are the top two in digs and over 800 digs total.

Schneider said the team has worked on its blocking a little bit more this summer to try and match its abilities from a year ago.

Attacking, Schneider still sees several options. Although Hoffman and Schumacher were second and third on the team in kills, the team returns over half of the kills it had last year. Hanel led the team with 295.