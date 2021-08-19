Semifinal loss still burns

It's a bittersweet memory for sure.
There was a moment last November in the state semifinals when an unlikely save of a match point made it seem Clarkson/Leigh volleyball was destined for the finals. But shortly after that play, the Patriots were shaking the hands of their opponents, regretting an opportunity missed.
The journey was everything anyone could want. The destination came up just a little short.
"That was a moment nobody will forget," head coach Becky Schneider said. "Obviously, the seniors now have that drive to get back there. The underclassmen that we're looking to fill in, [they] want that same things. All their goals, they're wearing them on their sleeve."
Clarkson/Leigh's incoming seniors are leading team to show the underclassmen what it takes to get back to state and go further.
"They (seniors) know what it takes to get there," Schneider said. "That senior class last year, they did a great job preparing the girls, leading them and our seniors this year are definitely just following in those footsteps."
Gracelyn Baumert, Kayden Schumacher, Alissa Kasik, Bailey Lemburg and Cassidy Hoffman all graduated from the program. Schneider was a little concerned coming into the summer about all the slots that needed to be filled, but she's pleased with the progress made.
"We had a lot of different options because we have slots to fill, but the more we tried pieces, the more things were fitting together," she said. "Now that we've had almost a full week of practice, things are looking good. We have shown a lot of progress from where we started. I think we'll be alright with what we've got going on."
The Patriots hosted two different team camps and a skills camp. In addition, Clarkson/Leigh went to Ord for a team camp. The competitiveness of the squad was the main takeaway.
Not only were those who returned still hungry, but 12 freshman newcomers displayed the same desire to win. All rowing in the same direction, it has given Schneider a coachable group that wants to get better.
The most glaring area that requires that sort of attention is on defense where 122 of 156 blocks have graduated. Also gone are the top two in digs and over 800 digs total.
Schneider said the team has worked on its blocking a little bit more this summer to try and match its abilities from a year ago.
Attacking, Schneider still sees several options. Although Hoffman and Schumacher were second and third on the team in kills, the team returns over half of the kills it had last year. Hanel led the team with 295.
At the service line, Clarkson/Leigh lost nearly 60% of aces recorded last year. Schumacher, Kasik and Lemburg combined for 107 of the team's 183 aces. Hanel is the leading returner with 31 aces.
"Serving is definitely one thing we stress. We put a lot of pressure on the girls just to help build that mentality that they can be successful at the service line," Schneider said. "It's just something we've implemented in our practices a lot more over the last few years and it's definitely paying off."
A return to state is the goal for Clarkson/Leigh, but Schneider is focused on how her team plays each time out. Having done it once, she said the girls have a better understanding of how to approach the journey and not look too far ahead.
"We try to focus on minimizing unforced errors and just playing the game," Schneider said. "Obviously, we want to be back at state. Is that unreachable? No. We just want to be successful and continue to build our program."
Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.