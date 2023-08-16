The Highway 91 Cyclones have been preparing for the start of the 2023 softball season with the team’s seniors setting an example heading into the new campaign.

“The first couple of days have been a lot of getting back to fundamentals, making sure that everybody’s caught up to kind of how we run things and our seniors have been great,” Cyclone coach Jenica Dietrich said. “They’ve really tried to grab those young ones and teach them what it means and how we do things.”

Highway 91’s seniors stepping into leadership roles are Cassi Rayback and Kylee Compton. The two are leading a large group of underclassmen including six freshmen looking to earn playing time on a young team.

“We’ve got a bunch of freshmen this year and they’re pushing everybody, it’s actually been really great,” Dietrich said. “We’ve got a couple of freshmen that are coming in some big spots, possibly looking at a catcher and possibly another Middle infielder. Those are big positions to come into as a freshman, and it looks like they’re ready.”

The Cyclones were also a relatively young team in 2022 with three seniors leaving the program after a 6-22 finish. A key to the 2023 team’s success is simply to learn from games.

“We’ve got to learn to take the failures and celebrate the successes,” Dietrich said. “We’re still very young and if we take those failures and learn from them and have our upperclassmen really show them that failure is okay. If we come back from it then we’ve got something going for sure.”

Another key to success in 2023 for the Cyclones will be at the plate with Highway 91 looking to replace three of the team’s top hitters from last year.

“As far as offense goes I really think that it may just be one of those where we need to get used to another level of playing,” Dietrich said. “That’ll be something we focus on for sure.”

One of the team’s top hitters last year was Rayback, who finished with a .455 batting average, 35 hits, 12 RBIs and 28 runs as a junior.

“She’s been great and she always had a really great group above her and this year I really think it’s showing that she’s had so much playing time with them,” Dietrich said. “She’s really taking some of those freshmen under her wing and showing them what it means to be a varsity player.”

On the other side of the ball, Highway 91 is returning Jordyn Ratzlaff who pitched 122 of the team’s 133 innings last year.

“She’s been working really hard this offseason,” Dietrich said. “She’ll be our main pitcher in the circle and she knows it and she’s willing to take that responsibility on.”

Heading into the new season, Dietrich feels the Cyclones have a lot of positive characteristics.

“They’re willing to get after it,” Dietrich said. “I like their overall aggressiveness, their competitiveness and they also have camaraderie. They’ve been playing together for a while now and it’s starting to show and it’s fun to watch.”

With the Cyclones not finishing with the best record in 2022, they are looking to bounce back when the season starts on Aug. 17, against Polk County.

“I hope people realize that we’re here to play and last year’s record doesn’t show anything about what’s coming,” Dietrich said. “It should be a good season for us.”