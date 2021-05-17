Sertoma and Rotary winners announced

Recent Sertoma and Rotary award winners were announced at Schuyler High School last week.

Winning Sertoma awards for Athlete of the Month included Ailyn Adame, Elvin Arevalo, Jenny Valora, Cody Rice and Aaron Langemeier. Rotary Students of the week went to Briana Barrios and Kananisa (Kenny) Wako for the week of May 4.

Several others picked up awards at the end of April.

National Honor Society winners for April Student of the Month included Vincent Wegner, Natalie Espiritu, Reggie Vasquez, Angel Gonzalez and Hugo Ramon.

Sertoma April Athletes of the Month were earned by Stefany Rocha, Piper Lefdal, Aaron Langemeier, Austin McCulloch and Jonathan Gonzalez.

Rotary Student of the Week awards were handed out to Andy Ruiz for April 6, Melissa Escobar for April 13, Madelyn Prochaska for April 20 and Jonathan Gonzalez for April 27.

