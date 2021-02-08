 Skip to main content
Sertoma, Rotary award winners announced
Sertoma, Rotary award winners announced

Schuyler Student Award Winners

Front Row Left to Right: Jocelyn Tena (Student of the Month, Athlete of the Month), Audrey Ruskamp (Student of the Month), Judith Vasquez (Student of the Month), Jazmine Martinez ( Student of the Month). Second Row: Larry Lopez (Rotary Student of the Week), Daniel Jerez (Athlete of the Month), Bianca Villarreal Zacarias (Rotary Student of the Week), Dillon Johnson (Student of the Month). Third Row: Miguel Cruz (Student of the Month), Gustavo Perez (Rotary Student of the Week).

 ROBBI MCKENNEY COURTESY PHOTO

Award honorees for Schuyler Sertoma and Rotary were recently announced among members of the Schuyler Central High School student body.

Jocelyn Tena was named a Sertoma Student and Athlete of the Month while Judith Vasquez and Jazmine Martinez earned Student of the Month Awards.

Larry Lopez and Bianca Villareal Zacarias were named a Rotary Students of the Week, Daniel Jerez was a Sertoma Athlete of the Month and Dillon Johnson was a Sertoma Student of the Month.

Miguel Cruz, Andrea Azcunaga were Sertoma Students of the Month. Easton Hall earned Sertoma Athlete of the Month.

Rotary Student of the Week awards were given to Gustavo Perez, Megan De Leon, Marco Catalan Flores and Rosana Cristobal.

