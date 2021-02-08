Sertoma, Rotary award winners announced

Award honorees for Schuyler Sertoma and Rotary were recently announced among members of the Schuyler Central High School student body.

Jocelyn Tena was named a Sertoma Student and Athlete of the Month while Judith Vasquez and Jazmine Martinez earned Student of the Month Awards.

Larry Lopez and Bianca Villareal Zacarias were named a Rotary Students of the Week, Daniel Jerez was a Sertoma Athlete of the Month and Dillon Johnson was a Sertoma Student of the Month.

Miguel Cruz, Andrea Azcunaga were Sertoma Students of the Month. Easton Hall earned Sertoma Athlete of the Month.

Rotary Student of the Week awards were given to Gustavo Perez, Megan De Leon, Marco Catalan Flores and Rosana Cristobal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.