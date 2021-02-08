Seven Warriors aim for state

The Schuyler Central High School Warriors wrestling team finished in fifth place at the Class B Sub-District 1A tournament at Nebraska on Feb. 6, sending seven individual Warrior wrestlers to the District 1 tournament that will be held in Schuyler this Saturday.
Bennington won the Subdistrict title scoring 201.0 points followed by Nebraska City in second place with 162.5, Pierce in third place with 160.0, Adams Central in fourth place with 121.5, Schuyler Central in fifth place with 91.5, Elkhorn North in sixth place with 46.0 and Columbus Scotus in seventh place with 45.0 points.
The Warriors did not have any individual champions but had two grapplers finish in second place, three in third and two more in fourth place.
Finishing in second place were Jonathan Gonzalez at 145 pounds and Diego Maganda at 152. Gonzalez raised his season record to 27-9 defeating Jonathan Williams by picking up a fall with 18 seconds left in the semifinal match. He was then pinned in the final by Bayler Poston from Nebraska City at 1:05.
Maganda won by a 19-4 technical fall over Dillon Drew from Elkhorn North at 5:18 of the quarterfinal match. He then earned a decision over Lee Hobbs from Nebraska City 9-7 in the semifinal. In the final, Ashton Schweitzer from Pierce won by medical forfeit, ending Maganda’s hopes of an individual title. Maganda is now 28-6 on the season.
Winning their third-place matches were Trey Svatora at 113 pounds, Jesus Carrasco at 138 pounds and Edgar Diego at 182 pounds.
Svatora improved to 15-19 on the season. He pinned Isaac Bruggeman from Nebraska City at 3:08 in the quarterfinal match then was pinned by Justin Barbee of Adams Central at 3:10 in the semifinal match. Svatora gained his second fall of the day in the consolation semifinal defeating Paul Littlefield from Columbus Scotus at 4:13. He won his third-place match with a fall over Ethan Dohmen from Pierce as the first period ended.
Carrasco won by a 7-2 decision over Andres Pro from Nebraska City, lost by major decision 10-1 to Nebraska Wrestling Coaches Association No. 6 Jayden Coulter from Pierce, won an 11-4 decision over Tyler Mencke from Elkhorn North and defeated Hunter Anderson from Bennington in a 7-4 decision in the third-place match.
Diego lost to Luke MacDonald from Bennington in a fall at 1:33, picked up two byes then defeated Clay DuVall from Nebraska in an 8-6 sudden victory in the third-place match.
Losing third-place matches and ending up in fourth place were Ivan Perez at 106 pounds and Gabriel Moyao at 195 pounds.
Perez received a quarterfinal bye, lost an 8-3 decision to Tyler Japp from Elkhorn North in the semifinals, won by fall over Zakary Abler from Pierce at 1:57 in the consolation semifinal then lost by fall at 4:56 in the third-place match against Jonny Christiansen from Nebraska City.
Moyao won a 4-1 tie breaker over Hunter Thompson from Bennington in the quarterfinals, lost a 2-1 decision to Spencer Wittwer from Columbus Scotus in the semifinal, won by fall over Jaden Jones of Pierce at 3:26 of the consolation semifinals before falling to Thompson in a rematch by the score of 3-1 in the third-place match.
“We had some good performances from our guys that were able to make it out of the sub and qualify for the district here in Schuyler this upcoming weekend,” SCHS head coach Jeremy Hlavac said. “We were able to get seven guys into districts. Overall, I was happy with our performance at sub districts.”
Teams competing in the B-1 District meet this coming Saturday, Feb. 13 will be Adams Central, Bennington, Boys Town, Columbus Lakeview, Columbus Scotus, Elkhorn North, Hastings, Nebraska City, Omaha Roncalli Catholic, Pierce, Schuyler Central, South Sioux City and Waverly.
“This upcoming weekend will be just as difficult with some very good teams coming in from the other Subdistrict,” Hlavac said. “Getting to see Hastings High and Columbus Lakeview again will be a challenge. Both teams qualified most of their roster for this weekend.”
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.