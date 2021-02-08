Seven Warriors aim for state

The Schuyler Central High School Warriors wrestling team finished in fifth place at the Class B Sub-District 1A tournament at Nebraska on Feb. 6, sending seven individual Warrior wrestlers to the District 1 tournament that will be held in Schuyler this Saturday.

Bennington won the Subdistrict title scoring 201.0 points followed by Nebraska City in second place with 162.5, Pierce in third place with 160.0, Adams Central in fourth place with 121.5, Schuyler Central in fifth place with 91.5, Elkhorn North in sixth place with 46.0 and Columbus Scotus in seventh place with 45.0 points.

The Warriors did not have any individual champions but had two grapplers finish in second place, three in third and two more in fourth place.

Finishing in second place were Jonathan Gonzalez at 145 pounds and Diego Maganda at 152. Gonzalez raised his season record to 27-9 defeating Jonathan Williams by picking up a fall with 18 seconds left in the semifinal match. He was then pinned in the final by Bayler Poston from Nebraska City at 1:05.