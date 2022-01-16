Seven warriors find medal stand at home invite

Schuyler Central prides itself on putting together one of the most challenging tournaments each wrestling season. Coach Jeremy Hlavac and the Warriors might have outdone themselves this time around.

On a day that featured three of the top 10 tournament teams in Class B, as ranked by the coaches association, and 31 rated wrestlers, wins and medals were difficult to come by for anyone, even the best of the best.

Schuyler had 11 in the tournament and won seven medals led by senior James Casanon and junior Brayan Romero earning fourth place; five teammates were in sixth. But not even seven out of 11 guys earning hardware was enough to finish in the top half.

Schuyler totaled 70 team points and was eighth out of 13. Bennington, No. 1 in Class B, had 237.5 points and was 22 better than No. 10 Scottsbluff in second. Aquinas Catholic, No. 1 in Class C, was third at 207.5 points.

The Badgers had seven in the finals and went 5-2 in gold-medal matches. The Bearcats split four title matches. The Monarchs were 3-2.

Schuyler didn't have anyone advance past the quarterfinals. But three of the four who were unable to win medals were one victory away from making it 10 out of 11 Warriors on the podium.

Castanon (113 poundds) was seventh the weekend prior at the Mandstedt Invite in Columbus after a 2-3 showing. Saturday at home he won his middle two matches while losing his first and his last. Castanon won 5-0 and 8-6 over two opponents that had records just above .500. He lost twice to Jayden Thorell of Lexington, first 10-5 then 9-5.

Castanon scored the first takedown in the first match but fell behind 7-2. He did the same in the rematch then had a 5-3 lead after a reversal to start the third but was himself reversed 15 seconds later and gave up three nearfall points.

Romero won three of his five matches at 120 pounds. Daven Naylor of Lexington, the eventual runner-up and No. 3 wrestler in the division, pinned Romero at 1 minute, 20 seconds of the quarterfinals. He came back with a tough 2-0 victory then a 5-0 decision before Class C No. 2 Jakob Kavan earned bronze with a 6-0 win on two takedowns and a nearfall.

Sophomore Trey Svatora was 2-3 with two pinfall wins at 126. He lost in the quarterfinals to Colin Hough of Aquinas by pin, pinned back-to-back opponents, lost in the consolation semifinals 5-1 then dropped the fifth-place match again to Hough by fall.

Hough led 8-2 in the third of the first matchup before he made the pin with 21 seconds left in the match. He was up 3-0 in the second period in the rematch and completed the pin 21 seconds into the middle period.

Sophomore Jesus Hernandez was 1-3 at 132 pounds, winning in the consolation first round by pinfall to stay alive for a medal.

Senior Gabriel Moyao was also 1-3 with a win in the consolation first round by fall. Collin Vrbka of Shelby-Rising City defeated him in the 195-pound fifth-place match 7-2 when he led 4-2 after two then scored an escape and a takedown in the third.

Senior Cade Bohac competed in the 195-pound tournament with just five other competitors. Although he went winless he collected the sixth-place medal.

Senior Bryan Romero won two of his first three, all three of which were decided by pinfall, was denied a chance at bronze by Bennington's Carter Lerch in a pin before another pinfall loss to Trenton Jenkins of Scottsbluff.

Castanon, Brayan Romero, Svatora and Moyao each won their second medals of the season. Hernandez, Bohac and Bryan Romero each picked up their first.

Seward visits Schuyler for a dual on Thursday night.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.