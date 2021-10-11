Seward extends Schuyler skid

In a tune up for the Central Conference Championship, Seward swept Schuyler Oct. 7 in the Warriors' home gym by scores of 25-6, 25-13 and 25-9. The Bluejays improved their season record to 16-9 while the Warriors fell to 5-15.

“This was a tough conference battle against a solid Seward team,” Schuyler Central head coach Drey Keairnes said. “We did a lot of good things throughout the match but couldn’t quite get all cylinders firing in sync.”

As has been the case for much of the season, the Warriors struggled in the first two sets but came out with a spring in their steps in the third set.

“It was a testament to our girls who came out with fire in the third set after dropping the first two,” Keairnes said. “We continued to show definite improvements tonight against Seward, and we are confident that good things are still to come.”

The Warriors have experienced one step forward and two steps back several times this season, which is to be expected in a young team with a new head coach.

Several young Schuyler players stepped up against Seward when their time came to enter the match. Juniors Piper Lefdal and Natalie Yrkoski teamed with sophomore Aylin Portillo to lead the Warriors with two kills apiece. Vanessa Uriostegui and Emily Garcia added one kill each. Lefdal also recorded the only ace serve for the Warriors.

Junior Jenny Valora led Schuyler with 18 digs while Lefdal added 13 and freshman Alyza Arroyo recorded 8 digs.

Even though Schuyler Central has lost eight of its last nine matches, the Warriors continue to march forward toward their team goals.

“The Warriors are definitely owning up to their namesakes and battling with teams making each match a true competition,” Keairnes said. “We are playing solid volleyball and making adjustments little by little until we reach our goals.

"I appreciate the willingness of the girls to consistently try new things and push themselves to be better. We are looking forward to some great games at the conference tournament and hope to turn the tables on a couple teams we lost to earlier in the season.”

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

