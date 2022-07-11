Shala Ostberg aims to steer Schuyler softball in positive direction

Schuyler softball has endured some lean years. After going 1-26 last season, the Warriors haven't won more than four games in a season since 2013 when they won nine.

In order to breathe some new life into the program, Schuyler hired Shala Ostberg to be its new softball head coach. She said she was approached by the athletic department about the position before being offered the position.

"I was really honored, excited that the people in the athletic department entrusted in me and my assistants to work with the student-athletes, both on and off the field, to hopefully take the Schuyler Central softball program into a positive direction," Ostberg said.

Schuyler activities director Travis Steinhoff explained what made Ostberg the right person to be the next Warriors softball head coach.

"Shala (Ostberg) has a passion for softball and our student-athletes. She has been around the game of softball a long time and knows how to do it the right way," Steinhoff said. "She also has a good relationship with the returning staff and I am confident she can get the program heading in the right direction."

Ostberg has been teaching elementary school for the past six years. This year will be her seventh as a teacher and her second with the Schuyler softball program. Ostberg served as an assistant last season.

"Being an assistant last year, I was able to observe and assist the girls that players. I hope to kind of pick up where we left off last year. I'm hoping some of the girls choose to return," Ostberg said. "Having a personal relationship with them always help, both on the field and then also with the recruitment of other girls who may not be playing a fall sport. We want them to come out and try softball with us."

Ostberg grew up on a farm near Polk. Beginning at age 5 or 6, Ostberg began playing softball. She said she played on multiple summer rec teams because of how much she loved the sport.

Ostberg attended High Plains and played softball collegiately at Midland University. She played first and third base for two years before ending her career after suffering a torn meniscus.

A couple of Ostberg's coaching influences is her father, Ed, and Adrianne Luebbe. Luebbe was Ostberg's summer rec coach from 2009-2012.

"She (Luebbe) was a big influence. I loved playing for her. I loved playing for both of them," she said. "They just had a really good way of holding the team accountable and just wanting us to be better and wanting us to win."

After building a familiarity with the players as an assistant last year, Ostberg said she's excited about the potential of the softball program.

"As an assistant, I was kind of just feeling out how the previous coach ran the program, how the girls responded to his coaching style, so I definitely have a plan. I know specific things that they work well with and towards, so I'm hopefully going to use that to my advantage," Ostberg said. "I just feel like if we work together and the girls trust us and we trust the girls, I definitely think we can take it in a positive direction and make it successful."

While it's easy to get caught up in the long-term outlook, Ostberg said she's solely focused on this upcoming season.

"I know it's going to be a lot of new responsibilities for me, so I want to make sure that I'm giving that attention for the girls," she said. "I want to build relationships with both Schuyler Central coaches and student-athletes, but my softball players specifically, I want to make sure I'm developing their individual skills so they can contribute those to a solid team unit."