Shala Ostberg instills positive culture as Warriors open season

The Schuyler softball team kicks off the fall high school sports season on Thursday with a triangular in David City. The Warriors have a mix of returners with freshmen and newcomers playing softball for the first time.

Shala Ostberg, who's entering her first season as head coach after spending last year as an assistant coach, is looking to instill positivity within the players individually and the team as a whole following a 1-26 season last year.

"Some of the freshmen and the newcomers are bringing in a lots of good individual skills, which will make the team overall a better team, so I'm really excited about that, but then also the open-mindedness of some of the high schoolers that did softball for the first time," Ostberg said.

A big objective for Ostberg is encouraging positivity within the team. She said the progress of the team goes above the individual and she's hoping that mentality drives them this season.

With a lot of new faces, Ostberg said it might take a few games to get a feel of where everyone is most comfortable playing.

"We're still developing where girls feel comfortable, where the girls' best skills are at so this week will be very important in kind of solidifying the lineup and the starting positions," she said.

The Warriors' top two hitters graduated in Jenna Jedlicka and Lissi Martinez. Jedlicka batted .471 with 12 RBIs last season. Martinez hit .281 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Looking to fill that void is seniors Elizabeth Harding, Chloe Aragon and Lucy Mendez. Harding tied for the team lead last year with nine runs scored. Mendez and Aragon drove in three runs each in 2021.

In the circle, Mendez returns as the team's No. 1 pitcher. The senior pitched 53 of the team's 58 and 1/3 innings last year and pitched in 24 games. Mendez also struck out 24 batters.

"Coach Sarah Garcia was a pitcher throughout her whole softball career, so having her on the coaching staff is definitely going to refresh Lucy's (Mendez) skills that she already knows and just build some new ones," Ostberg said.

Schuyler opens the season at Thursday in David City with games against Blue River and Twin River. After that, it'll compete in Saturday's North Bend Invite. The Warriors will face Fort Calhoun at 9 a.m. followed by a rematch with Blue River at 12:30. Later in the afternoon, they'll play in a placement game.

"I'm excited who we're going to face these first couple weeks just because there is some chances for some wins, so I feel like that would be really encouraging to the girls and even the coaching staff and even surprising the community and our supporters," Ostberg said. "It would reinforce we're doing the right thing."

The amount of games early in the season could prove to be a positive for Schuyler, Ostberg said, as it gets players acclimated to new roles.

"We're really working on the culture of the team, positivity of teammates, encouraging teammates along with starting with very basic skills just to make sure we're all on the same page with those," she said. "We'll really get into more scenarios and situational stuff, just sharpen that up a little bit. With how back-to-back our games are, it would be really encouraging and build up our momentum if we could win a couple."

Regardless of the win-loss record, Ostberg said she hopes the players cherish and enjoy the season.

"I want this to be a memorable season on and off the field for the girls," Ostberg said. "Having fun at practice, getting better every day, but also having fun while we're doing it, building friendships and relationships with girls they didn't expect to and making softball a better program overall at Schuyler."