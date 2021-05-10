Shamrock hex: Schuyler falls to Scotus in district final; third loss to Shamrocks in 2021

The mathematical madness that is predicting the wildcard standings provided only more madness last week when Schuyler Central High School boys soccer found out its opponent for Saturday's district final.

Not that the Warriors were unprepared or intimidated by any potential opponent, but seeing Columbus Scotus for a third time this season and in back-to-back matches was somewhat unexpected for both sides.

For Scotus, the Shamrocks faced the need to beat the same team for a third time in the same season. For Schuyler, the Warriors had to find a way to stay in the match without allowing early goals.

The Warriors were more up to the task in the second repeat of the season but couldn't break the Scotus defense for a goal. A long, wind-aided free kick from the Shamrocks, the stuff of nightmares, proved to be the difference.

Scotus then added a second goal and made the final 2-0 when Schuyler was forced to pressure up the field in desperation for the equalizer.

Schuyler ended the year 11-8 and one win short of state for the second season in a row. The Warriors are still seeking that next trip to Omaha after three straight from 2016-2018.