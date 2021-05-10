Shamrock hex: Schuyler falls to Scotus in district final; third loss to Shamrocks in 2021

The mathematical madness that is predicting the wildcard standings provided only more madness last week when Schuyler Central High School boys soccer found out its opponent for Saturday's district final.
Not that the Warriors were unprepared or intimidated by any potential opponent, but seeing Columbus Scotus for a third time this season and in back-to-back matches was somewhat unexpected for both sides.
For Scotus, the Shamrocks faced the need to beat the same team for a third time in the same season. For Schuyler, the Warriors had to find a way to stay in the match without allowing early goals.
The Warriors were more up to the task in the second repeat of the season but couldn't break the Scotus defense for a goal. A long, wind-aided free kick from the Shamrocks, the stuff of nightmares, proved to be the difference.
Scotus then added a second goal and made the final 2-0 when Schuyler was forced to pressure up the field in desperation for the equalizer.
Schuyler ended the year 11-8 and one win short of state for the second season in a row. The Warriors are still seeking that next trip to Omaha after three straight from 2016-2018.
"It was a tough loss, but we were very happy how our boys responded from Tuesday and played very well in the match," assistant coach Aaron Thumann said. "We kept ourselves in the match and just came up short."
Schuyler didn't find out its district final opponent until Thursday night but had a solid week of practice up to that point despite falling to Scotus just days earlier 5-0. Like in the first loss to the Shamrocks on April 22, Scotus put three goals in during the first half and held the lead throughout.
Schuyler lost April 22 3-2 when it responded with a goal right before halftime then added another in the final minutes. In the subdistrict tournament, Scotus freshman Frank Fehringer and his teammates burned Schuyler to the tune of three first half goals. He added another and made it four for the match at just about the midpoint of the second half.
In response, Schuyler altered its formation slightly to offset the Scotus speed and found itself in a much more competitive affair. The Shamrocks were limited to one shot in the first half of the district final. The best shot of all came from Warrior freshman Jose Cruz whose attempt in the early stages whistled just wide of the far post.
But tragedy struck when Scotus was awarded a direct kick from just a few steps past midfield. Shamrock sophomore Carter Filipi hung the ball up in the east-west crosswind then watched amazedly as it somehow found its way over everyone into the upper corner of the near post.
The Shamrocks streamed out of the goal in excitement. The Warriors could only look on in disbelief.
"Going into the match, we had talked to the boys about not giving them direct or corner kick opportunities," Thumann said. "Those are areas Scotus is very good at, and they took advantage of the direct opportunity we gave them."
The Shamrocks took advantage of an injury to a Warrior defender and some desperation on the part of the Warriors on the final goal. Devon Borchers sprung Chance Bailey for a breakaway and a 2-0 lead.
It was a bitter pill to swallow and one Schuyler couldn't help but wonder how different it might have tasted with a different opponent.
"Scotus is a very solid team, and they are playing really well right now. They did a nice job taking advantage of their opportunities," Thumann said. "We can't thank our seniors enough. They were key players for us all year, and they were leaders and guides for our underclassmen. Very proud of them and thankful for what they did for our program."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.