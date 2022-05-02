 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shonka breaks 90 at Lakeview Invite

  • Updated
Caden Shonka

Caden Shonka watches his putt roll to hole Thursday at Quail Run Golf Course in Columbus. Shonka led the Warriors with a round of 89.

Schuyler golf put together a team total of 381 and was led by an 89 from senior Caden Shonka on April 28 in Columbus at the Lakeview Invite.

The Warriors were 10th on a day when the two home teams dominated the field. Scotus and Lakeview, which practice each day at Quail Run - the site of Thursday's tournament - took the top two spots.

The Shamrocks set a new school record on a total of 298 and had five members in the top 10. Lakeview set a new home tournament scoring record with a 310 and also had five members in the top 10.

Wayne was next with a 317 and the overall champion Tanner Walling. Walling shot a 68, was two strokes under par and two shots better than Scotus' Seth VunCannon.

Shonka led a Schuyler contingent that included 93 for Derrik Sock, 97 for Daniel Daviu, 102 for Dillon Johnson and 141 for Aiden Kronberg.

The Warriors were at Logan View on Tuesday, travel to Wayne on Thursday and Seward on Friday for the conference championship.

LAKEVIEW INVITE (SCHUYLER)

COLUMBUS -- 

Lakeview Invitational

Thursday at Quail Run Golf Course

Team Standings

  • 1. Scotus Central Catholic 298, 2. Lakeview 309, 3. Wayne 317, 4. Norfolk Catholic 343, 5. Boone Central 348, 6. Central City 367, 7. Schuyler 381.

Top 10, area golfers

  • 1. Tanner Walling (Wayne) 68
  • 2. Seth VunCannon (Scotus) 70
  • 3. Max Fremarek (Lakeview) 71
  • 4. Kurt Schneider (Lakeview) 74
  • 5. Patrick Arndt (Scotus) 76
  • 6. Nick Fleming (Scotus) 76
  • 7. Nolan Fleming (Scotus) 76
  • 8. Bo Armstrong (Wayne) 76
  • 9. Mason Gonka (Scotus) 78 
  • 10. Hayden Jonston (Lakeview) 79
  • Caden Shonka 89
  • Derrik Sock 93
  • Daniel Daviu 97
  • Dillon Johnson 102
  • Aiden Kronberg 141
