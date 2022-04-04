Shootout winner gives Schuyler girls first victory

The Schuyler Central High School girls soccer team won its first match of the season in dramatic fashion 3-2 over the York Dukes in a shootout played in York on March 28.

The Warriors then completed the week with a 3-0 loss at Columbus Lakeview and a 10-0 loss at home to Bennington and dropped to a season record of 1-5.

The victory over York was as hard fought at the final scored indicated. It took 100 minutes of action and a shootout for the Warriors to pull off the gritty victory.

Schuyler outshot York 12-9 in the first half and pulled ahead 2-0 on goals by Ailyn Angel in the 18th minute and Gabriela Rodriguez in the 25th. York was unable to match during the first half of action as the Warriors led 2-0 at the break.

York returned the favor in the second half scoring goals in the 42nd and 60th minutes, knotting the score at 2-2. No other goals were scored by either team for the remaining 20 minutes of the second half and 20 minutes of overtime.

“After dominating the first half, York outshot us 15-5 in the second half, sending the game to extra time,” Schuyler Central head coach Clarissa Eloge said.

Both teams missed their first two kicks in the shootout then Rodriguez, Isabella Adame and Alyza Arroyo connected on the next three. York scored on kicks number three and four, but the fifth attempt was wide of the goal giving Schuyler the victory.

“This was an exciting match for the girls getting their first win of the season,” said Dunn. “It was especially exciting because we were starting six freshman in the game.”

On March 29, the Warriors traveled to Columbus to take on the Lakeview Lady Vikes, who were looking for their first win. The Lakeview offense overwhelmed the Warriors in the first half and peppered the net with 20 shots compared to just three for Schuyler.

Lakeview scored goals in the 15th minute by Cassidy Henggeler, in the 26th by Carly Schaad and in the 38th by Taylor Griesen .

Mother nature controlled the second half of action with a thunderstorm and lightning that started just moments after play resumed. The elements forced the end of the match just a few moments into the second half due to the lightning strikes with Lakeview picking up the shutout victory.

“Even though the match was cut short, we only attempted three shots on goal the entire game,” Dunn said. “I think it was just because they were tired from the York match the day before.”

The match against Bennington last Thursday ended at halftime with the Badgers blasting off to 10 goals in 40 minutes.

“They pretty much controlled the ball early in the match and passed around us,” Dunn said. “They made us chase them and we got tired. We were not able to produce much offensively.”

Bennington scored their first goal in the third minute then scored again two minutes later to take a 2-0 lead. The offensive onslaught continued from that point with eight goals over the next 33 minutes.

Sophomore Savannah McFalls starred for the Badgers by scoring three goals in a hat trick performance.

“I think we played better than last year,” Dunn said. “We were very short handed due to injuries, illness, and grades.”

The Warriors played at home against Crete last Tuesday and travel to Seward to take on the Blue Jays this Thursday.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

