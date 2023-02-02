Schuyler girls wrestling, despite featuring nine wrestlers, tied with Crete as a Central Conference runner-up in Saturday's meet at Seward.

All nine Warriors brought home medals as they tallied 158 points, just two points back of Lexington for the conference championship.

Sinai Sanchez, Lauren and Carly Wemhoff won conference titles. Romilia Pineda and Angela Velasquez earned bronze, Ester Miranda, Miriam Deanda and Jazmin Acosta placed fourth and Nadia Pond finished in sixth.

"Coming up with the runner-up finish ... three more points would have gotten us first. One win anywhere from any other girl or even a pin would've tied with Lexington," Warriors head coach Mark Wemhoff said. "When Lexington and Crete have full teams and we only have nine, I thought our girls did an excellent job coming back through in the medal rounds to bring us back there to the top. They wrestled really tough."

Sanchez (24-6) pinned her way to her first conference title. In the first round, she pinned Lexington's Sadie Rodriguez in 3 minutes, 31 seconds. The sophomore then defeated York's Adalynn Vrba at 1:44.

Sanchez reached the 105-pound title bout beating Aurora's Caly Settles at 4:22. She prevailed in the final against Seward's Lauren Frihauf at 1:10.

"She's (Sanchez) just getting better and better every week," Mark said. "We're seeing a lot of good things from her. She's not cocky, but her confidence is growing all the time."

Lauren (24-14) earned her first career gold medal at the conference meet. She defeated Aurora's Angelina Leininger 4-2 on a first-period takedown and a third-period reversal with six seconds left to break a 2-2 tie.

The freshman pinned Grand Island Northwest's Isabella Rivera at 3:38 in the 135 final.

"In the middle of the season, she (Lauren) was kind of in a slump. She lost like six matches in a row," Mark said. "She's been slowly working back and winning some tough matches against good girls, so her coming through at conference right before districts on top of her weight class gives her a big confidence boost."

Carly (25-6) recorded three fouls en route to the top spot on the podium. The junior pinned Lakeview's Taitum Klug at 2:28, Adams Central's Piper Moll at 1:14 and Northwest's Emma Harb at 5:59.

"That was a big boost for her (Carly) being out last week not wrestling at Weeping Water," Mark said.

Maddy Pineda (14-8) bounced back from a semifinal defeat to Lakeview's Lacy Lemburg with a 30-second fall of Seward's Eliza McGuire and Aurora's Emily Bohlman at 1:38 to win bronze at 120.

Velasquez (22-10) went 3-1 on Saturday. She opened the meet with a quarterfinal pin of Adams Central's Brooklyn Graffe at 1:52.

After a 3-0 defeat in the semifinals, Velasquez pinned Seward's Jenna Rae Hallsted at 1:46 and Graffe at 2:28 to finish third at 155.

Miranda (11-17) recorded a 39-second fall of Seward's Grace Schernikau in the 110 consolation semifinals to earn a medal. The freshman lost to York's Arianna Schutt in the third-place match.

Deanda (19-10) split her four matches, securing a quarterfinal win by medical forfeit. After losing in the semifinals, the freshman pinned Lakeview's Karlie Pelc at 4:26 to advance to the 130 third-place match. Deanda was pinned by Ellie Smidt of Northwest in the final match of the day.

Acosta (8-16) pinned Lexington's Tatiana Guerrero at 3:28 to advance to the 235 semifinals. The senior lost her final two matches of the meet by fall.

Pond (17-14) suffered two defeats by decision, losing to Lakeview's Elli Berkeland 4-2 and Crete's Dianne Jilej 5-3. In the 115 fifth-place match, Pond pushed Aurora's Paityn Wyatt to overtime tied 1-1.

In double overtime, Wyatt escaped with 22 seconds left in the period to secure the 2-1 tiebreaker win.

Schuyler now prepares to compete in the District A-3 meet at Lincoln Southeast. The two-day district tournament begins on Friday with the state qualifiers determined on Saturday.

"We stayed pretty consistent throughout the season. Our girls are battling against good girls across the state," Mark said. "We were in a lot of pretty tough tournaments, big tournaments and I told them that's the reason why we do that is because we want to be more prepared for districts because we know districts are going to be really tough.

"When you are in those tight matches in these big tournaments and some of these schools shy away from them because they're afraid to wrestle up against some of those better girls, that gives them an advantage."

Hasley Salgado, Gina Alba and Carly will all look to return to Omaha for the second straight year. Given the competition Schuyler has faced the season, Mark said he's confident in the team's ability to handle the pressure at districts.

"I'm hoping we get quite a few to make it down there, but I can't make a prediction because we don't have anybody that's going to be seeded one or two," he said. "We're going to have a lot of girls seeded anywhere from three to maybe seven. I told them you got to just take it one match at a time, battle through it and let's hope you have prepared yourself enough to end up in the top four so you get that trip down to Omaha."