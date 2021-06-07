Shrine Bowl: 45 strong, all week long

KEARNEY - Those who tuned into the Shrine Bowl on Saturday night only saw part of the story that was a 10-3 win for the North Team at Cope Stadium.

Yes, the North used a relentless defensive line, tough linebackers and a skilled secondary to control the contest for 48 minutes. And granted, there's a lot of good dudes out there.

But a win for the side coached by Columbus Lakeview's Kurt Frenzen wasn't just a collection of talent that knows how to make plays.

Through six days of living together on the same floor of a UNK residence hall, eating together, practice time, meetings, film study and other events, the North Team found a common bond that appeared to be the difference on day seven.

There were also just enough instances of disrespect, perceived or otherwise, from the South that made all that time together not just mentally beneficial as a team but emotionally charged as well.

"It’s a lot of work, it really is, but with that being said, in that short amount of time it’s amazing what kind of bonds kids can make with each other, and our guys did that this week," Frenzen said. "I couldn’t be more happy for them. I was very pleased to see them finish off this win in a tough fashion like they did."