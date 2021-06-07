Shrine Bowl: 45 strong, all week long

KEARNEY - Those who tuned into the Shrine Bowl on Saturday night only saw part of the story that was a 10-3 win for the North Team at Cope Stadium.
Yes, the North used a relentless defensive line, tough linebackers and a skilled secondary to control the contest for 48 minutes. And granted, there's a lot of good dudes out there.
But a win for the side coached by Columbus Lakeview's Kurt Frenzen wasn't just a collection of talent that knows how to make plays.
Through six days of living together on the same floor of a UNK residence hall, eating together, practice time, meetings, film study and other events, the North Team found a common bond that appeared to be the difference on day seven.
There were also just enough instances of disrespect, perceived or otherwise, from the South that made all that time together not just mentally beneficial as a team but emotionally charged as well.
"It’s a lot of work, it really is, but with that being said, in that short amount of time it’s amazing what kind of bonds kids can make with each other, and our guys did that this week," Frenzen said. "I couldn’t be more happy for them. I was very pleased to see them finish off this win in a tough fashion like they did."
Frenzen scripted the first drive of the game perfectly. After winning the coin toss and taking the ball, the North marched 60 yards in just under three minutes and capped off the drive on a 1-yard touchdown dive by Blair's Dexter Larsen. Waverly's Zane Schawang made a 27-yard catch and run that set up the score.
That's the way it stayed until the third quarter.
The North made a fourth-down stop in South territory and turned it into three points. South quarterback Cole Payton broke free for a 75-yard run at the start of the fourth but the North defense bowed up and held the South to a field goal.
"It was a good team defensive game, and we were really close to a shutout; that would have been awesome," Frenzen said. "And offensively, we made plays when we needed them, but we left some points out on the field."
Those points left out on the field amount to at least two more field goals and a touchdown. The North had two first-half drives stopped by holding calls and gave up a big quarterback sack on first down that prevented that possession from being anything more than a punt.
In the second half, the North failed on a fourth-and-2 from the South 37 and went three-and-out twice.
But for as many squandered opportunities as there were on that side of the ball, the defense was more than dictating the terms on the other.
The South roster featured Payton, the state championship quarterback from Omaha Westside who was named Gatorade Player of the Year, his right tackle, Cade Haberman, who's committed to Northern Illinois, and Omaha Skutt Catholic running back Sam Scott, a Wyoming signee.
But while the South had the names and looked like the favorite on paper, the North rallied around that expectation. Then there was the South running past the North after an event out one night to load its bus first and cut off the North exit from the parking lot. A few days later there was a minor dispute about who should go first in the lunch line. Those and a handful of other instances built up the kind of irritation that teams can rally around.
It was shaping up to be much more than an exhibition.
An impassioned speech by Frenzen in the locker room not fit for public consumption collected all of that emotion into a powder keg that was ready to explode.
"They had a couple of big-name guys that didn’t scare us at all," Lakeview's Austen Smith said. "The South Team was kind of talking (Payton) up saying we weren’t going to tackle him. But our saying was “45 strong all week long” and we stayed 45 strong all week long, and we took a W home."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.