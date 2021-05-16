Six Jags punch tickets to Omaha

Howells-Dodge track and field will compete in six state events spread out among six Jaguar athletes when the state meet begins Friday in Omaha.

Howells-Dodge collected 28 total medals at the district meet hosted by Wisner-Pilger on May 13 but faced a tough field and didn't have any performances good enough to earn an additional qualifier spot.

The six events the Jaguars qualified in were finishes of either first or second. Howells-Dodge was the runner-up in both the boys and girls 3200 relay but were not fast enough overall.

The top two in running events and field events, and the winners of the relays, all receive an automatic invite to Burke Stadium. From there, results from across the state determine the rest of the entries in Omaha.

Lance Brester is a two-event qualifier in the 110-meter hurdles and the high jump. Aandy Dominguez joins him as the high jump silver medalist. Nathan Hegemann joins him on the boys team for the discus. Sasha Perrin in the discus, Sophie Dvorak in the shot put and Abbey Pieper in the high jump will represent the Howells-Dodge girls.