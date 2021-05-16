Six Jags punch tickets to Omaha

Howells-Dodge track and field will compete in six state events spread out among six Jaguar athletes when the state meet begins Friday in Omaha.
Howells-Dodge collected 28 total medals at the district meet hosted by Wisner-Pilger on May 13 but faced a tough field and didn't have any performances good enough to earn an additional qualifier spot.
The six events the Jaguars qualified in were finishes of either first or second. Howells-Dodge was the runner-up in both the boys and girls 3200 relay but were not fast enough overall.
The top two in running events and field events, and the winners of the relays, all receive an automatic invite to Burke Stadium. From there, results from across the state determine the rest of the entries in Omaha.
Lance Brester is a two-event qualifier in the 110-meter hurdles and the high jump. Aandy Dominguez joins him as the high jump silver medalist. Nathan Hegemann joins him on the boys team for the discus. Sasha Perrin in the discus, Sophie Dvorak in the shot put and Abbey Pieper in the high jump will represent the Howells-Dodge girls.
Brester won the hurdles in a time of 16.31 seconds. He was second in qualifying in 16.58 then finished .77 ahead of the runner-up in the finals. He'll be competing in the high jump in Omaha after reaching 5 feet, 11 inches. Dominguez was four inches behind but six ahead of third place for the auto qulifier.
Hegemann made a throw of 135-7 and won the event by just over two feet.
For the girls, Perrin won the discus while Dvorka and Pieper were runners-up. Perrin's throw of 117-11 was 10 feet longer than second place. Dvorak landed her best shot throw at 33-8 and ½, 4 and ½ behind the leader. Pieper cleared the bar at 4-6, tied two others at that height but had fewer misses and won the tiebreakers.
Athletes who came close included third-place medals for Levi Belina in the 110 hurdles, Gage Stutzman in the 3200 and the boys 1600 relay. Girls who were close but not close enough included Lilly Praest in the low hurdles, Jaedyn Ratzlaff in the 800, Blair Fiala in the triple jump and Perrin in the shot put.
RJ Bayer in the discus and Justin Bayer in the 100, and the shot put, were both fourth. Belina in the 300 hurdles and Stutzman in the 1600 were each fifth. RJ Bayer in the 400, Blake Sindelar in the 800, the boys 400 relay and Caleb Perrin were sixth for the boys. Praest in the 300 hurdles and the 400 relay were sixth for the girls.
The Howells-Doge boys scored 90 points and were third out of nine teams. Stanton won the district title with 131 points - 28.5 ahead of Oakland-Craig. The Jaguar girls tied for fourth. West Point GACC and Howells-Dodge both had 59 points. Clarkson-Leigh was 16.5 points better than Wisner-Pilger on a total of 107 and won the girls championship.
