Six Warriors in top eight at Manstedt

The Schuyler Central High School boys wrestling team placed six individual wrestlers in the top eight positions in their respective weight classes at the Norm Manstedt Invitational held in Columbus Jan. 7 and 8 at Central Community College.

The 22-team field featured several of the top teams from Central and Eastern Nebraska. Gering was crowned team champion with 173.5 points while Columbus High grabbed the runner-up trophy with 157.5 points and Pierce edged out Valentine for third place 142.5-141.5.

The Schuyler Central High School wrestling squad finished in 16th with 42.5 points.

The top finish of the weekend for the Warriors belonged to Gabriel Moyao competing in the 195-pound weight class. He finished in fourth following a loss in the bronze medal match to Boone Central's Hank Hudson.

Moyao scored the first takedown of the match and led 3-1 after a late takedown in the second. But Hudson reversed to start the third and put Moyao on the mat for a pin with 39 seconds left in the match.

Brayan Romero raised his season record to 11-3 in the 120-pound class with a sixth-place finish. He lost the fifth-place match to Justin Barbee of Adams Central by a 5-3 decision.

Also grabbing sixth place was Trey Svatora in the 126-pound weight class. Svatora raised his season record to 9-4. He was defeated in the fifth-place match by Lance Russell of High Plains Community by a 4-2 decision.

Finishing in eighth place were Diego Maganda at 152-pounds and Edgar Diego at 182-pounds.

Maganda suffered an injury in the seventh-place match against Ethan Underwood from David City and lost by medical forfeit, while Diego was pinned by Keagyn Linden from York in 19 seconds of the first period in the seventh-place match.

Other finishes for Schuyler wrestlers were Jesus Hernandez in 12th place at 132, Jordan Martinez in 16th at 106, Dennis Martinez in 16th at 138, Christopher Shannon in 16th at 145, Cade Bohac in 16th at 220, Bryan Romero in 16th at 285 and Joxsemar Bernal in 20th at 160 pounds.

The Warriors are scheduled to compete in a dual meet at Logan View this Thursday before hosting the annual Schuyler Central High School Invitational this Saturday with action beginning at 9 AM.

