Sloppy glovework burns Warriors

Sloppy play in the field led to a pair of lopsided loss in Schuyler's home triangular on Oct. 26. SCHS fell to Boone Central 23-2 then Polk County 16-1 while falling to 1-6.

Starting pitching struggled as well, but 10 errors also resulted in 16 unearned runs.

Needless to say, coach Jordan Haas was not pleased with the team's inability to clean up mistakes.

“Not a lot to say after those two,” Schuyler Central head coach Jordan Haas said.

Facing Boone Central, the Cardinals scored seven runs in the first inning, 11 more in the second and five more in their final at bat to complete the romp.

A bright spot for the Warriors was their hitting. The Warriors displayed a more aggressive approach and had four hits. Schuyler belted two doubles and two singles in scoring its two runs.

Jamie Romero led off the game with a single to left field, Bianca Nelsen had a single to left with two outs in the second inning and Romero was hit by a pitch to lead off the third. Doubles to left field by Elizabeth Harding and Jenna Jedlicka in the next two at-bats drove in the two SCHS runs.