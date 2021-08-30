Sloppy glovework burns Warriors

Sloppy play in the field led to a pair of lopsided loss in Schuyler's home triangular on Oct. 26. SCHS fell to Boone Central 23-2 then Polk County 16-1 while falling to 1-6.
Starting pitching struggled as well, but 10 errors also resulted in 16 unearned runs.
Needless to say, coach Jordan Haas was not pleased with the team's inability to clean up mistakes.
“Not a lot to say after those two,” Schuyler Central head coach Jordan Haas said.
Facing Boone Central, the Cardinals scored seven runs in the first inning, 11 more in the second and five more in their final at bat to complete the romp.
A bright spot for the Warriors was their hitting. The Warriors displayed a more aggressive approach and had four hits. Schuyler belted two doubles and two singles in scoring its two runs.
Jamie Romero led off the game with a single to left field, Bianca Nelsen had a single to left with two outs in the second inning and Romero was hit by a pitch to lead off the third. Doubles to left field by Elizabeth Harding and Jenna Jedlicka in the next two at-bats drove in the two SCHS runs.
“We scored the two runs in the bottom of the third inning to avoid the shutout,” Haas said. “I like that we didn’t quit. We have to do better at limiting free bases though. Lucy Mendez competed so hard in the circle and did not walk many batters in the game.”
In the final game of the evening, the Warriors trailed 4-1 after one inning of play but were outscored 12-0 in the second frame to fall behind 16-1.
Mendez once again was the starting pitcher for the Warriors. She allowed 13 hits, 16 runs and 6 earned runs while striking out 1 Slammer batter and walking 3 others.
Sophomore Courtney Sunday started on the mound for Polk County and allowed only one hit and one run while picking up the victory. She struck out four and walked three Schuyler batters in three innings of work.
After Polk County sent nine batters to the plate in the top of the first, Schuyler came back to score a run in the bottom half.
Cydney Bachmann was hit by a pitch with one out then Jedlicka belted a double to centerfield to drive in Bachmann, making the score 4-1.
The Warriors loaded the bases in the bottom of the third inning when Harding led off with a walk and Jedlicka reached first on a fielding error by the Slammers with one out. Madi Nyberg hit into a double play to end the game.
The Warriors played at Fort Calhoun on Monday and at Aquinas on Tuesday.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at DVDsports@lee.net.