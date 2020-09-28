Softball Wrap: Schuyler softball still looking for first win

Highway 91 13, West Point-Beemer 3

Highway 91 7, North Bend Central 2

Tekamah-Herman 14, Highway 91 6: Highway 91 (15-10) went 2-1 in the East Husker Conference Tournament on Saturday. The Cyclones relied on an overpowering offense that finished with 30 hits in three games.

Kyleigh Rayback finished with seven hits, including two doubleS and four RBIs.

Highway 91 is now 6-2 in its last eight games and will be in action next on Friday in a triangular at West Point-Beemer.

SepT. 22

Highway 91 16, Aquinas Catholic 9: Highway 91 came out on top in a back-and-forth game, but need an eight-run sixth inning to pull it off on the road.

The Highway 91 Cyclones led 3-0 after the first, 4-1 after the second and 5-3 after the third.

The Monarchs took a 8-5 lead in the fifth after scoring five runs, but the Cyclones answered back scoring eight the next inning. Highway 91 led 13-9 headed into the final inning and scored three runs to put away the game.

Kyleigh Rayback led the Highway 91 offense, going 3 for 4 with three RBIs.