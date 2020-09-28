Softball Wrap: Schuyler softball still looking for first win

Schuyler
Saturday
Aquinas Catholic 14, Schuyler 4
Minden 13, Schuyler 2
O'Neill 12, Schuyler 0: Schuyler softball continued to struggle at the Central City Invite on Saturday, losing all three of its games.
The Warriors (0-17) had some success on offense, recording 13 hits as a team during the tournament. Chloe Aragon, Kaley Castillo, Lissi Martinez and Maria Mendez all recorded two hits, including a double from Aragon.
Britney Nevarez, Elizabeth Harding, Jamie Romero, Janessa Eggleston and Jenna Jedlicka all singled in the tournament.
Mendez led the Warriors with three RBIs.
Thursday
Centennial 13, Schuyler 1: Romero recorded the lone hit for the Warriors who gave up five runs in the first, three in the second, one in the third and four in the fourth.
SepT. 22
Central City 25, Schuyler 3: Central City scored 13 runs in the third and 10 in the second.
Highway 91
Saturday
Highway 91 13, West Point-Beemer 3
Highway 91 7, North Bend Central 2
Tekamah-Herman 14, Highway 91 6: Highway 91 (15-10) went 2-1 in the East Husker Conference Tournament on Saturday. The Cyclones relied on an overpowering offense that finished with 30 hits in three games.
Kyleigh Rayback finished with seven hits, including two doubleS and four RBIs.
Highway 91 is now 6-2 in its last eight games and will be in action next on Friday in a triangular at West Point-Beemer.
SepT. 22
Highway 91 16, Aquinas Catholic 9: Highway 91 came out on top in a back-and-forth game, but need an eight-run sixth inning to pull it off on the road.
The Highway 91 Cyclones led 3-0 after the first, 4-1 after the second and 5-3 after the third.
The Monarchs took a 8-5 lead in the fifth after scoring five runs, but the Cyclones answered back scoring eight the next inning. Highway 91 led 13-9 headed into the final inning and scored three runs to put away the game.
Kyleigh Rayback led the Highway 91 offense, going 3 for 4 with three RBIs.
Sept. 21
Highway 91 7, North Bend Central 4: Highway 91 outhit North Bend Central 10-6 and took advantage of three errors to win at home.
The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Cyclones tied the game on on error and took the lead when Faith Indra tripled in a run.
Jaedyn Ratzlaff hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the third, Rylee Olson singled in a run and Riana Grotelueschen hit a single to right field to score a run and give Highway 91 a 6-1 lead.
The Tigers hit a leadoff home run in the bottom of the fourth and a one-out home run in the top of the fifth to cut the lead to three. Sophia Dvorak took momentum back for the Cyclones, singling in a run in the bottom of the fifth.
North Bend attempted a rally in the top of the seventh, hitting a one-out triple and scoring after a pop out, but a ground out ended the game.
