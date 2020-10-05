Stanton edges out Howells-Dodge

Howells-Dodge scored three straight touchdowns and took a 28-14 lead early in the third quarter but allowed three straight scores and dropped a 42-36 final at No. 7 Stanton on Friday.

Howells-Dodge outgained Stanton by nearly 100 yards after Levi Belina rushed for 314 yards and five touchdowns. But after taking a 28-14 lead early in the third quarter, Stanton controlled the next 12 minutes, took the lead and responded to a Belina 24-yard touchdown run with a 46-yard touchdown run just moments later.

Stanton led 6-0 after the first quarter when Gage Tighe rushed found the end zone from three yards out.

Howells-Dodge tied the game early in the second on a 42-yard run from Belina, but Stanton took the lead right back a 42-yard run of its own.

Belina tied the game back up 11 seconds later on a 65-yard run and took the lead for Howells-Dodge with 21 seconds remaining in the half on a 1-yard score.

The Jaguars stretched their lead to 28-14 early in the second half, after Belina broke off a 59-yard touchdown.