Stanton edges out Howells-Dodge

Howells-Dodge scored three straight touchdowns and took a 28-14 lead early in the third quarter but allowed three straight scores and dropped a 42-36 final at No. 7 Stanton on Friday.
Howells-Dodge outgained Stanton by nearly 100 yards after Levi Belina rushed for 314 yards and five touchdowns. But after taking a 28-14 lead early in the third quarter, Stanton controlled the next 12 minutes, took the lead and responded to a Belina 24-yard touchdown run with a 46-yard touchdown run just moments later.
Stanton led 6-0 after the first quarter when Gage Tighe rushed found the end zone from three yards out.
Howells-Dodge tied the game early in the second on a 42-yard run from Belina, but Stanton took the lead right back a 42-yard run of its own.
Belina tied the game back up 11 seconds later on a 65-yard run and took the lead for Howells-Dodge with 21 seconds remaining in the half on a 1-yard score.
The Jaguars stretched their lead to 28-14 early in the second half, after Belina broke off a 59-yard touchdown.
Tighe responded with two third-quarter touchdowns of his own, scoring from 24 yards out and again from the 3-yard line.
Stanton took the lead in the fourth quarter when Sutton Pohlman rushed for a 7-yard touchdown but the two-point conversion was no good.
Belina scored his final touchdown on the night with just over five minutes left in the game and ran in the two-point conversion to give Howells-Dodge a 36-34 lead.
Unfortunately for the Jaguars, Tighe scored 13 seconds later on a 46-yard run for the game-winning score.
Howells-Dodge tried to but one last drive together. The Jaguars drove down to the 21-yard line after 13 plays and three minutes of game clock.
But after an incomplete pass, Howells-Dodge was left with just 21 seconds on the clock. Belina threw a pass towards the end zone, but it was intercepted ended the game.
Howells-Dodge is in action next on Friday at Guardian Angels Central Catholic (3-2).
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!