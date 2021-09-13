Stover leads Raymond Central past Warriors 54-8

Junior quarterback Rylan Stover accounted for 292 total yards and five touchdowns in leading the Raymond Central Mustangs to a 54-8 victory over the Schuyler Central High School Warriors in Schuyler on Friday.

Stover ran for 19 yards on one carry and connected on 12 passes of 16 attempts for 272 yards and the five touchdowns.

Schuyler came out in the first quarter and played stronger than the previous three games on defense and held Raymond Central to 14 first-quarter points. But it took until the fourth quarter before the Warriors found points of their own.

"We went to more of an attack style of defense," Schuyler head coach Greg Hansen said. "The kids played hard and I thought they did some good things early. We just have to take care of giving away some of the breakaways and start taking better angles."

The Warriors often had a player get to a Mustang ball carrier quickly, but the rest of the defense hesitated to finish off the play.

"We have to have everyone hustling to the ball," Hansen said. "We seem to get a guy close to the ball and the other guys slow down expecting the tackle to be made. We need to get all 11 defensive players getting to the ball on every play."