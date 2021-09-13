Stover leads Raymond Central past Warriors 54-8

Junior quarterback Rylan Stover accounted for 292 total yards and five touchdowns in leading the Raymond Central Mustangs to a 54-8 victory over the Schuyler Central High School Warriors in Schuyler on Friday.
Stover ran for 19 yards on one carry and connected on 12 passes of 16 attempts for 272 yards and the five touchdowns.
Schuyler came out in the first quarter and played stronger than the previous three games on defense and held Raymond Central to 14 first-quarter points. But it took until the fourth quarter before the Warriors found points of their own.
"We went to more of an attack style of defense," Schuyler head coach Greg Hansen said. "The kids played hard and I thought they did some good things early. We just have to take care of giving away some of the breakaways and start taking better angles."
The Warriors often had a player get to a Mustang ball carrier quickly, but the rest of the defense hesitated to finish off the play.
"We have to have everyone hustling to the ball," Hansen said. "We seem to get a guy close to the ball and the other guys slow down expecting the tackle to be made. We need to get all 11 defensive players getting to the ball on every play."
The Warriors also showed improvement on the offensive side of the ball, passing the century mark for the first time this season with 134 yards of offense.
Cezar Liniger was the featured running back for the Warriors as he toted the ball 12 times for 77 yards. Overall, Schuyler posted 96 yards rushing yards on 29 attempts and picked up another 38 yards through the air. Luis Genchi was 5 for 18 in the passing department for Schuyler’s lone touchdown. He also had one pass picked off by the Mustangs defense.
The Warriors had several offensive drives thwarted in the first half by seven dropped passes on quality throws from Genchi.
“The guys really are trying hard, and we are going to keep working on receiving technique in practice,” Hansen said. “Hopefully we will see some improvement in the near future.”
Stover hit Travis Nelson with a 43-yard scoring strike and Logan Bryce scored on a 16-yard scamper to give the Mustangs a 14-0 lead after one quarter.
Stover chalked up three more touchdown strikes of 21, 11 and 56 yards in the second quarter and Conner Kreikemeier darted 50 yards around the right end for a fourth score making it 41-0 in favor of the Mustangs at the halftime break.
Raymond Central put up one touchdown in the third quarter on a 15-yard pass from Stover to Kyle Peterson at the end of the period making it 47-0.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Warriors began a drive from their 40-yard line. A well-executed possession covering 60 yards in 12 plays with nearly eight minutes time off the clock provided Schuyler with its first touchdown and points of the season in four games. A 6-yard touchdown pass from Genchi to Julian Morales with 3:16 left in the game set off a loud celebration from the Warriors fans.
“The guys were pretty excited about getting our first score of the year,” Hansen said. “We were happy to get that going and we hope that more of that will come. We missed some opportunities and we missed passes to wide open receivers and stuff like that, but we will get that worked out.”
The Warriors travel to Logan View High School Friday to take on the 2-1 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Raiders at 7 p.m.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net