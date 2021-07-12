String of shutouts continues for Schuyler Legion

A long season managed to get even longer for the Schuyler Mcleod Post 47 American Legion Baseball team last week.
Schuyler lost home games played at Merchant Park to West Point-Beemer July 6 by a score of 18-0 and by 20-0 to Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg two nights later. The two losses dropped Schuyler to 0-11 on the season.
It was also the fourth and fifth games in a row in which Post 47 failed to score a run. The scoreless streak goes back to June 7 in a 6-4 loss to North Bend and stretches across 19 innings.
West Point-Beemer started ace pitcher Reese Schlecht against Schuyler and he lived up to his reputation of being one of the better pitchers in the area. Schlecht pitched all four innings and struck out 11 of the 12 Schuyler batters that he faced in the no-hitter.
The only Schuyler batter not to strikeout was Chris Shannon who grounded out to first in the second inning.
Cade Bohac started on the hill for Schuyler and lasted 2 and 2/3 innings. He allowed seven hits and walked eight batters as West Point-Beemer scored 12 earned runs.
Austin McCulloch, Logan Johnson and Juan Gonzalez followed Bohac on the mound. Only Gonzalez found success in shutting down the West Point-Beemer batters. He pitched the final two outs, getting one batter to pop out into an infield fly and the other to strike out.
Bohac breezed through the first inning as the visitors went scoreless, but West Point-Beemer came alive in the second inning with five runs.
Thomas Kreikemeier scored on a ground out, Jaryn Smeal scored from third base on a wild pitch, Schlecht crossed the plate on a ground out and Cory Kreikemier and Tobias Steffensmeier scored on a two-run, two-out single by Cody Steffen.
West Point-Beemer sent 13 batters to the plate in the third inning and tacked on eight more runs to take an insurmountable 13-0 lead.
Brandon Duhsmann had a double while Steffensmeier, Steffen, Kreikemeier and Schlecht all singled. Smeal, Schlecht, Brenden Reif, Duhsmann and Cory Kreikemeier also all received walks during the inning.
The visitors scored five more runs in the fourth inning and ended the night on the mercy rule. Reif, Steffen, Keegan Doggett, Steffensmeier, Smeal and Tobias Kreikemeier all crossed the plate for West Point-Beemer.
Two nights later, pitching standout Juan Gonzalez started against another potent lineup. As has been the case in most of his starts this season, Gonzalez pitched well but seven fielding errors by his team stifled him in the early going.
Gonzalez tossed two-thirds of an inning and allowed seven unearned runs while walking three and allowing two hits.
Diego Svoboda, Logan Johnson, Austin McCulloch and Cade Bohac combined to allow four hits, 13 runs, four walks and one strikeout over 1 and 1/3 inning as the game was called after only two innings of action because of the 20-run mercy rule.
Schuyler struggled at the plate once again, recording only one hit in the shutout defeat. Jeff Pinneo picked up the win for SOS. He pitched two innings allowing one hit and striking out five Schuyler batters. The one hit for Schuyler was a single to left field by Gonazlez. Shannon grounded out to first base in the next at bat. Otherwise, the other five outs came by strikeout - four looking and one swinging.
While Schuyler was struggling to get baserunners, SOS scored seven runs in the first inning, three in the second and 10 more in the third to slam the door shut on the home team.
Konner Batenhorst had a double, scored three runs, and drive in two to lead SOS at the plate. Jeff Pinneo added two singles, scored two runs and drove in two while Mick Hoatson had two singles, scored three runs and drove in two runs for the visitors.
Schuyler closed its regular season with two road games. First up was a road game at West Point-Beemer on Tuesday followed by a trip to Albion on Thursday.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.