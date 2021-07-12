String of shutouts continues for Schuyler Legion

Diego Svoboda, Logan Johnson, Austin McCulloch and Cade Bohac combined to allow four hits, 13 runs, four walks and one strikeout over 1 and 1/3 inning as the game was called after only two innings of action because of the 20-run mercy rule.

Schuyler struggled at the plate once again, recording only one hit in the shutout defeat. Jeff Pinneo picked up the win for SOS. He pitched two innings allowing one hit and striking out five Schuyler batters. The one hit for Schuyler was a single to left field by Gonazlez. Shannon grounded out to first base in the next at bat. Otherwise, the other five outs came by strikeout - four looking and one swinging.

While Schuyler was struggling to get baserunners, SOS scored seven runs in the first inning, three in the second and 10 more in the third to slam the door shut on the home team.

Konner Batenhorst had a double, scored three runs, and drive in two to lead SOS at the plate. Jeff Pinneo added two singles, scored two runs and drove in two while Mick Hoatson had two singles, scored three runs and drove in two runs for the visitors.

Schuyler closed its regular season with two road games. First up was a road game at West Point-Beemer on Tuesday followed by a trip to Albion on Thursday.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

